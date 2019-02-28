Look out, President Trump. Alyssa Milano is getting all big and bad with you in this tweet where she listed ‘some super important stuff’ that got done while you were out of the country.

Hey, @realDonaldTrump! While you were dropping the demand for full accountabilty of N. Korea’s nuclear program, some super important stuff happened here. 1. The Background Check Bill passed.

2. Your lawyer threw you under the bus.

3. A bill passed blocking your #FakeEmergency. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 28, 2019

Wonder if she’s feeling intimidated a little by AOC, that you know, she might take her place as the densest account on Twitter when it comes to politics?

Hey, Alyssa!

Your list is silly and ultimately only led to you getting totally trolled and embarrassed … as usual.

#FakePundit

While YOUR President was working to accomplish what no one has before him… Your party again attacked our 2A rights…. Oh, and shot down a bill that would require medical attention to save the life of a failed attempt to abort a child. BABY LIVES MATTER!! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 28, 2019

Oh, and as far as Trump’s attorney throwing him under the bus, Democrats made total fools of themselves pretending he is in any way a trustworthy resource for anything. The whole event was just one big embarrassing flop, especially that Prague thing.

Womp-womp.

And it all means absolutely nothing!

1. Background check bill is either DOA or will never pass in the Senate.

2. Cohen lies again to the Congress.

3. The bill blocking the emergency declaration is either DOA or will never pass in the Senate. — Blake C Mann (@Blake_C_Mann) February 28, 2019

And Trump is still her president.

Your party has become a joke! No one cares about celebrity opinions anymore and it's only getting worse! Soon hopefully we wont even hold award shows! Awards should be given to real heros not actors who pretend! Like you pretending to be an activist!! — kat kelly (@katkelly14) February 28, 2019

She’s acting, not pretending.

Get it straight, pal.

You really want America to fail don't you? It's crazy that you're on twitter hating on a guy who is trying to bring about world peace, pitiful. — Rich Castaldo 🇺🇸 (@RNCastaldo) February 28, 2019

😅😅Are you kidding??

Bill passed the House, is going nowhere after that.

Man who was just convicted of perjury claimed everything he’s said in the past was a lie and todays he’s being truthful.

A lot of nothing happened today. Congrats. — Dan-Yul-Son (@smats88) February 28, 2019

Congrats.

While he was keeping us from war, you did things that he can veto…..🙄 — Mrs_Pinky Thoughts 😏 (@mrs_pinky85) February 28, 2019

Gosh, when you put it that way Alyssa’s list looks pretty silly.

But we knew that already.

You sure told him… Lol — Elliott Lee Robertson Painter (@painter_elliott) February 28, 2019

We only hope he can recover.

1. Dems came out in support of infanticide 2. Cohen stated he has no evidence or knowledge of Russian collusion 3. Dems came out as PRO human trafficking, illegal drug, & creating more Angel families. — Reaperzilla (@Reaperzilla) February 28, 2019

Hey, whaddya know, this list thing is fun.

Related:

‘It is OUR RIGHT.’ Rep. Dan Crenshaw shuts Adam Schiff DOWN for using ‘thoughts and prayers’ to push gun control #HR8

‘But you’re illogical and REALLY BAD at arguing’: AOC claiming she’s learning to be a lawyer ‘on the job’ is ALL the cringe

NO ESCAPE! Caleb Hull’s thread on trying to get OUT of an interview with Alex Jones funniest damn thing you’ll read today