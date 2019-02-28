Every time we see another tweet from Rep. Adam Schiff we’re reminded of why Trump calling him ‘Schitt’ was likely no accident. Seriously, Democrats tweet a lot of nonsense but this guy is easily in the top five.

Or would that be bottom five?

Like this tweet on #HR8 where Schiff is trying really hard to pretend we don’t already have tens of thousands of gun laws on the books and that Republicans only offer up thoughts and prayers after a tragic shooting.

In the past, Congress responded to Parkland, Thousand Oaks, Orlando, Las Vegas, Sandy Hook, and so many other mass shootings with thoughts and prayers. That’s not enough. Not even close. Today, Congress acts. Today, we VOTE on #HR8 to require background checks on every gun sale https://t.co/yzjFDUbNb9 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 27, 2019

This freakin’ guy.

Are Democrats deliberately running super annoying yahoos or does this happen naturally when you support an agenda like theirs? Asking for a friend.

Rep. Dan ‘Super-Awesome-Totally-Rad-Should-Run-For-President-In-2024’ Crenshaw shut Schitt … err … Schiff down.

Here’s what you left out: #HR8 wouldn’t have prevented any of the horrific tragedies you just mentioned. People have a right to protect themselves, and you should not remove that right for feel-good policies that won’t actually DO any good. https://t.co/Ni17cOb2jH — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 27, 2019

If it weren’t for feel-good policies our good friends on the Left wouldn’t have any policies to speak of … but Dan knows that.

I thought the Democrat position in general was just like their position on the wall, it won't fix everything so let's do nothing. Hr8 is a joke and will not make it through it's a pointless bill — Adam (@honorlost84) February 28, 2019

@DanCrenshawTX if you run for president you would have my vote in a heartbeat. Finally someone using logic in DC. It’s refreshing to have a patriot like you to help offset all the crazy people. — Lex Kinghorn (@LexKinghorn) February 28, 2019

Keep holding the line, Dan! We appreciate your hard work and common-sense approach. 👍🏻👍🏻 — Carter Johnston (@CarterJohnston9) February 28, 2019

We need more reps like you. — George Loomis (@ItsGeorgeLoomis) February 28, 2019

True freakin’ story.

Another true freakin’ story is how many people really are clueless about the gun laws out there ALREADY, and the Democrats know it. That’s why they keep pretending Republicans don’t care or won’t do anything because their base is CLUELESS about the current gun laws in this country.

I guess it’s OK to take no action when this issue is obviously a problem. Reasonable gun owners, and I’m one (as well as a CWP holder), should want guns to be used and carried responsibly and by sane individuals. I’m not aware of the details of #HR8 but that would be a good start — Davis B. (@barracks97) February 28, 2019

See what we mean?

How do background checks infringe on the 2nd amendment? — Michael Turnwall (@mturnwall) February 28, 2019

Quick question. Will the wall help? — Lauren Figaro (@steppenwalrus) February 27, 2019

Huh?

The 2nd Amendment, written in 1791, needs updating. People have the right to protect themselves & have their country pass common sense laws that also protect them. Guns need more extreme requirements for ownership given the potential for misuse & harm. — Josh Miller (@J0shMiller) February 28, 2019

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads it would cause permanent damage.

So THESE are the people who keep electing Schiff … it all makes sense now.

