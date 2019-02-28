A blue-check lawyer we’ve never heard of was totally fanboying about AOC’s ‘performance’ yesterday questioning Michael Cohen. He was so impressed in fact that he said he’d be happy to have her do all his questioning from now on.

I was VERY impressed with @AOC today. She should have been a lawyer. Would be happy to have her do all the questioning from now on. Bravo! — E Randol Schoenberg (@RandySchoenberg) February 28, 2019

AOC as an attorney.

Heck, she’s a legislator so why not …

Have we mentioned lately that everything is stupid?

Because it is, it REALLY is.

I always entertained law school, but couldn’t afford it. So now I’m learning in the job 🙂 https://t.co/hez9EF7ldr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2019

ADORABLE.

And by adorable we mean absolutely cringy and totally annoying.

On the job*** Agh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2019

Wanna know how insane her followers are? This tweet where she corrected her other tweet has over 42k favs on it.

A CORRECTION TWEET.

And they say Trump supporters are a cult.

Good girl.

Now sit.

But you're illogical and really bad at arguing. We don't need any more lawyers like that. https://t.co/kprLnBeBS6 — Mo Mo Bo Bo Bananafana Fo Fo (@molratty) February 28, 2019

True story.

I would have settled for her having taken a couple of civics courses and for her to have paid attention in her Economics coursework. — William Doertz (@sekairider) February 28, 2019

"Ya know ya Honor, like…facts don't matter cuz letting my client go free is like…the right thing to do. — J Gerry (@IslandKing63) February 28, 2019

Like, totally.

Classic example of a kid who was told she could do anything. But instead of putting in the work, she sleeps at a Holiday Inn Express and claims the expertise. — sgoodl (@sgoodl) February 28, 2019

Those damn participation trophies.

I always entertained being a veterinarian but now I just walk my dogs. — Valerie Principi (@ValeriePrincipi) February 28, 2019

Good Lord she’s insufferable. — Muffin Bear Pics (@muffnbear) February 28, 2019

She didn’t learn that on the job … that comes naturally.

