Oh, we’re so surprised, Eric Holder is totes onboard with states screwing over their voters and giving their electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote. Forget that it basically would make voting for president pointless in Colorado … c’mon people, if this guy thinks it’s a good idea you KNOW IT’S NOT.

Additionally, like other Democrats, Eric can’t deal with the fact that we are not a Democracy.

Yeah yeah, we know, they’d love mob rule but not happening.

A good reform measure to support. Change the Electoral College by having a state’s electoral votes go to the national popular vote winner – not the person who won the state. The candidate who gets the most votes – nationally – is elected. Real democracy. https://t.co/tPfNWdKQ46 — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 26, 2019

A good reform measure to support. RIGHT. If Trump had won the popular vote these idjits wouldn’t even CONSIDER this ‘reform’. They can’t win by the rules so they want to change the rules … color us not shocked.

Real democracy.

#ThanksButNoThanks

We're a republic, not a democracy. I would think you would know that. — suecee (@suzyspeaksthetr) February 26, 2019

He knows. He just doesn’t like it.

We are a Republic, sir. Look it up. — Johnny Bishop (@JohnnyBishop) February 26, 2019

This is the same guy who promised to investigate HIMSELF … keep that in mind.

So, if a state overwhelmingly votes for Candidate B, that majority is ignored due to the country-wide popular vote for candidate A? Oh, yeah, that won't cause any issues with a large percentage of Americans. — Politically Agnostic (@joeleyare) February 26, 2019

You know what would just be hilarious {IF this ever did happen)?; The reaction on the Left when NY and CA's electoral votes all shift to Red when a R won the popular vote. They don't think about scenarios like that, do they? — Politically Agnostic (@joeleyare) February 26, 2019

Like the filibuster? Yeah, Democrats always forget what they do now will likely kick them in the arse later.

How does this not disenfranchise the voters of Colorado? I'm no lawyer, but I cant imagine this holds up in court — Jon Wren (@jonthewren) February 26, 2019

Quiet you! It’s the only way a Democrat can win again.

Heh.

Yes! just like the founding fathers drew it up……oh wait, that's not how it is…..you mean it was written so every state mattered regardless of size..so a minority of states can't rule the majority of the country. Wow our ff's were really smart. think i will go with them — Kenny Lunsford (@fisherman0302) February 26, 2019

Yeah … us too.

