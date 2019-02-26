So basically transgender women are dominating women’s sports.

Huh.

Color us shocked that someone who is physically MALE is stronger and faster than most females … who’da thunk it, right? And it seems some women in sports are resenting this whole breaking barriers through sports domination thing.

From NBC News:

“A man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organization is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies if he so desires,” Navratilova wrote in a Feb. 17 op-ed for The Sunday Times of London. “It’s insane and it’s cheating.”

It IS insane and it IS cheating.

But that’s not a very popular opinion in feminist circles.

Or is it?

Ben Shapiro asked so we wouldn’t have to:

Yeah, what say you, feminists?

We’re not seeing much from feminists but there are plenty of hilarious responses.

Make it stop.

Ummm … excuse us but we were told there would be no math.

Someone somewhere. Yup.

Who cares?

OH, WE’RE JUST KIDDING.

Sorta.

