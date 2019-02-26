So basically transgender women are dominating women’s sports.

Huh.

Color us shocked that someone who is physically MALE is stronger and faster than most females … who’da thunk it, right? And it seems some women in sports are resenting this whole breaking barriers through sports domination thing.

Across the U.S. transgender athletes are breaking barriers in high school, college, and pro sports and being embraced by teammates and fans. But resentments can still flare when transgender women start winning and dominating their sport. https://t.co/2eh7V7WaNc — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 26, 2019

From NBC News:

“A man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organization is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies if he so desires,” Navratilova wrote in a Feb. 17 op-ed for The Sunday Times of London. “It’s insane and it’s cheating.”

It IS insane and it IS cheating.

But that’s not a very popular opinion in feminist circles.

Or is it?

Ben Shapiro asked so we wouldn’t have to:

Breaking barriers = biological men competing against women in women's sports. Feminists, how's it going? https://t.co/7ELDrpbbN6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2019

Yeah, what say you, feminists?

BREAKING: Live shot of Democrat’s response to Ben’s logical question: pic.twitter.com/uWImMaK9SZ — Your Daily Devotion 🙌 (@DevotedDaily777) February 26, 2019

We’re not seeing much from feminists but there are plenty of hilarious responses.

Woke-ology majors be like pic.twitter.com/nlxkT3q8BW — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 26, 2019

Make it stop.

Feminists were just put in the numerator. — Tom Toth (@TomToth3) February 26, 2019

Cuz denominators are toxic — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 26, 2019

Ummm … excuse us but we were told there would be no math.

Someone somewhere. Yup.

How will this affect the WNBA??? — Derek Estlin Purvis (@MyPublicFacade) February 26, 2019

Who cares?

OH, WE’RE JUST KIDDING.

Sorta.

