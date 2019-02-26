After a rough couple of weeks where Democrat presidential candidate wannabe Senator Amy Klobuchar was accused of throwing a binder at one staffer and forcing another staffer to clean salad out of her comb (that was a doozy, RIGHT?), 60 FORMER staffers wrote letters defending her.

Because you know, since they survived working for her we should listen to them or something.

Over 60 former staffers write letter defending Amy Klobuchar amid reports she mistreats staff https://t.co/8tU6orgKMn pic.twitter.com/0MTJdBmp0v — The Hill (@thehill) February 26, 2019

From The Hill:

More than 60 former staffers of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) have defended the senator as a “mentor and a friend” in response to news reports that she has mistreated her staff over the years. The staffers came to Klobuchar’s defense in a letter posted to Medium on Sunday. The staffers wrote that some of them were among those contacted by The New York Times and other outlets but that their “positive” experiences were not fully reported. “We do not believe these reports adequately describe our thoughts on Amy Klobuchar, many of which we shared with the authors,” they wrote in the letter, which is addressed to editors at the media outlets that published the stories on Klobuchar’s alleged mistreatment of her staff.

Did they write these letters of support before or AFTER they cleaned salad out of her comb? Asking for a friend.

"Sen. Klobuchar is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being I've ever known in my life." https://t.co/kzLlZh9XSD — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) February 26, 2019

‘And she was not threatening to throw a binder at my head while I wrote this.’

You would too if your boss was dangling you out a 5th floor window. https://t.co/nQ0aic6wVU — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2019

Meanwhile at the Amy’s staff meeting. pic.twitter.com/2GEMywatHQ — Daniel Schmidt (@danschmidt672) February 26, 2019

If you can dodge a wrench you can dodge a binder.

Amy to her staff…you will write letters of praise or else…. pic.twitter.com/ZNtsDH8M5S — Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) February 26, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Either that or get the binder treatment — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) February 26, 2019

Don’t make her ask twice, right?

NO DIRTY COMBS EVERRRRRRRRRR!

