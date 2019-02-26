Ever since Trump beat Hillary in 2016, Democrats have been b*tching and moaning about the electoral college and babbling on and on about how the founders were out of touch and that the Constitution is a racist old document.

All of which they were fine with and supported as long as a Democrat was in the White House. They, of course, ignore the fact that the only reason Hillary won the popular vote was because of California which means she should run for governor there and leave the rest of us alone.

But we digress. As usual.

Colorado is doing their part …

BREAKING: Colorado's Governor will sign a measure to award his state’s electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote, moving a country-wide coalition one step closer to circumventing the electoral college. Every other state should follow. https://t.co/MXP6keDKVA — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) February 25, 2019

From The Hill:

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) will sign a measure to award his state’s electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote, moving a countrywide coalition one step closer to circumventing the Electoral College. In an interview Sunday, Polis called the Electoral College an “undemocratic relic” of the nation’s past, one he wants to see relegated to the dustbin of history. “I’ve long supported electing the president by who gets the most votes,” Polis told The Hill. “It’s a way to move towards direct election of the president.”

Holy crap, seriously? So basically what this idiot is doing is telling Coloradoans their vote is irrelevant when it comes to the president so why bother?

How does this in any way make sense in America? Really, Colorado?

This is tyranny. https://t.co/kYyJ4Kt9UH — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 26, 2019

You can bet your ass if a Republican won the popular vote and this backfired on them they’d be the first crying about their right to vote.

Circumventing the electoral college sounds a lot like violating the vision & intent of our founders. — Sarah the Sweet(ish) (@FoundersGirl) February 26, 2019

Anything to own the cons!

The electoral college is bad because sometimes the winner of the national popular vote isn't elected so the solution is…award a states electoral college votes to a candidate that lost that state's popular vote. Yes, I'm sure people will be fine with that. https://t.co/KAeLAFEJ9W — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 26, 2019

So there is no reason for anyone in Colorado to vote. — ARohd (@roachman61) February 26, 2019

Dolt tries to undo work of geniuses… that’s a more accurate headline. — The Dad Abides (@FloydRTurbo) February 26, 2019

So remember folks in fly over states you don’t matter. What matters is what people in California, New York, Texas, and Florida want. The rest of us must be good drones and follow their leads. Don’t listen to this person on every other state should follow cause it’s bs — hunting for a platinum (@revbeotch1) February 26, 2019

So I guess my vote no longer matters. — Elu Thingol 🧝🏻‍♀️❄️ (@Strangeland_Elf) February 26, 2019

Guess not.

How can anyone vote for these people?!

Never mind, we know how.

BREAKING: Colorado Governor will sign a measure to further erode the importance and states and cede more power to federal authority. — etb (@eltoroboracho) February 26, 2019

WATCH: Do You Understand the Electoral College? https://t.co/MeLMPXmxjB — PragerU (@prageru) February 26, 2019

We’re going to say no, no they do not.

Requiring a state issued ID at the voting booth, unacceptable! Disenfranchising every voter in a state to satisfy a Liberal temper tantrum, well all right! Liberals are too stupid for words. — Eugene M. Holdcroft (@emholdcroft) February 25, 2019

What he said.

