Ever since Trump beat Hillary in 2016, Democrats have been b*tching and moaning about the electoral college and babbling on and on about how the founders were out of touch and that the Constitution is a racist old document.

All of which they were fine with and supported as long as a Democrat was in the White House. They, of course, ignore the fact that the only reason Hillary won the popular vote was because of California which means she should run for governor there and leave the rest of us alone.

But we digress. As usual.

Colorado is doing their part …

From The Hill:

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) will sign a measure to award his state’s electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote, moving a countrywide coalition one step closer to circumventing the Electoral College.

In an interview Sunday, Polis called the Electoral College an “undemocratic relic” of the nation’s past, one he wants to see relegated to the dustbin of history.

“I’ve long supported electing the president by who gets the most votes,” Polis told The Hill. “It’s a way to move towards direct election of the president.”

Holy crap, seriously? So basically what this idiot is doing is telling Coloradoans their vote is irrelevant when it comes to the president so why bother?

How does this in any way make sense in America? Really, Colorado?

Trending

You can bet your ass if a Republican won the popular vote and this backfired on them they’d be the first crying about their right to vote.

Anything to own the cons!

Guess not.

How can anyone vote for these people?!

Never mind, we know how.

We’re going to say no, no they do not.

What he said.

Related:

Know your history: MAN, we REALLY hope Rep. Dan Crenshaw was subtweeting AOC with this tweet because DAMN

Just call her Chief Foot in Mouth: Elizabeth Warren accidentally admits her hypocrisy on campaign finance and LOL (watch)

Health care for all! (EXCEPT those pesky babies): Brit Hume just dropped the mother of all TRUTH-BOMBS on Senate Dems

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionColoradoelectoral collegeTrump