Senator John Cornyn quoted Mussolini a couple of days ago to slam socialism.

“We were the first to assert that the more complicated the forms assumed by civilization, the more restricted the freedom of the individual must become.” Benito Mussolini — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 24, 2019

Only a total idiot would think this was anything other than a tweet blasting socialism … which is probably why the Left lost their GD minds over it. Especially ‘She Guevara’:

In case you missed it, while the GOP is calling paying a living wage “socialism,” a Republican Senator full-on quoted National Fascist Party leader and Hitler ally Benito Mussolini like it’s a Hallmark card. ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/aJmdsPYrkG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 25, 2019

It’s like she WANTS us to make fun of her. Seriously.

We’ve mentioned before that she has to be a GOP plant because wow, she is truly the gift that keeps on giving for Republicans.

And speaking of a gift to Republicans, Rep. Dan Crenshaw dropped a little knowledge on the topic.

He’s clearly implying that powerful centralized govt erodes individual freedom. He’s right. The opportunistic outrage from critics is absurd, & ignores that 1) Mussolini was a self-described socialist, 2) he was lauded by the Democratic Party in the 1930’s. Know your history. https://t.co/s17AdVUbjM — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 25, 2019

Granted, Dan is probably subtweeting every idiot Leftist out there shrieking about Conryn’s tweet but we REALLY hope this was a subtweet for Alex from the Bronx.

Yes, YES, this editor is totally immature.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Dan Crenshaw for President 2024 — william meshel (@wmeshel) February 26, 2019

Crenshaw/Haley 2024

Ahem.

And of course, the Left still missed the point. History that has not been revised for their narrative is never their favorite topic:

All forms of governments erode freedom, that collectively agreed upon (more, or less, depending on the political system) and enforced. And yes, he is right. But quoting one of the most despicable person in history dead wrong and says a lot about him… — Otto (@secure_bits) February 26, 2019

You also know that Trumps wall involves taking US citizens land against their will and disregarding the historic beatdown the citizens gave him in the house in November 2018. Saying clearly no wall. So how can u support this abuse of Executive power? Usurping people’s freedoms. — victor hull (@victorhull11) February 26, 2019

schrodinger’s politicians. As Crenshaw works towards expanding the powers of government, he calls out the “opposing” side for doing the same. — Pete Salas (@PSalasTX) February 26, 2019

*blinks*

"Centralized" like a president trying to claim a national emergency because his co-equal branch of government recognized a wall is a sham? Hope you're planning to vote for the resolution opposing this authoritarian move by Trump. 77008 — "Known for great conversation" (@gleeniepie) February 26, 2019

It must be exhausting to be this angry and WRONG all of the time.

Heh.

