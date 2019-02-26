Nothing says Democrats believe health care is a right like a bunch of these yahoos in the Senate voting AGAINST a bill that would protect babies who are born alive after a botched abortion. Ugh, even writing that out is really and truly awful.
Imagine being so owned by the abortion industry that you vote AGAINST a law that would make sure a clearly living human being is kept alive IF an attempt to kill them the first time fails.
Again, writing that is just awful … we can’t imagine voting this way.
Brit Hume nailed it.
Senate Democrats’ vote against the born-alive protection bill means that they now believe health care is a right for all, except infants who survive an abortion, the most vulnerable creatures imaginable.
— Brit Hume (@brithume) February 26, 2019
Dems, we see you.
We all see you and the ridiculous and extreme lengths you will go to in order to keep those pro-abortion dollars flowing to your campaigns.
I’ve always been a centrist and vote according to a candidates policies and convictions not necessarily their political affiliation-I may never vote for a Democrat again.
— LA McConnell (@mcconnell_la) February 26, 2019
And that’s why the pro-life movement is actually GAINING steam.
And even more disgusting, still using the “health of the mother” excuse as a defense even though the baby is already born at that point.
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 26, 2019
Bingo.
Well, that and pretending that this is any way keeps women from having an abortion? Just gross.
God help us all.
— Terri J. Trepanier (@jtmatrep) February 26, 2019
Amen.
If we use the term 'fetus' it makes everything OK, apparently.
— SteelyTom (@tom_steely) February 26, 2019
Sad, right? They’ve spent DECADES dehumanizing the ‘fetus’ stage of life so they can pretend abortion isn’t murder.
Democrats:
-withholding healthcare from most vulnerable
-spending trillions to battle imaginary "existential threat"
-medicare for all
-college for all
-student debt forgiveness
-identity politics specialists
-labor union supporters
-jobs destroyers
-supporters of deep state
— Rod Kelly (@nexenrod) February 26, 2019
This could actually be their 2020 agenda.
