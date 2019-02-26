Nothing says Democrats believe health care is a right like a bunch of these yahoos in the Senate voting AGAINST a bill that would protect babies who are born alive after a botched abortion. Ugh, even writing that out is really and truly awful.

Imagine being so owned by the abortion industry that you vote AGAINST a law that would make sure a clearly living human being is kept alive IF an attempt to kill them the first time fails.

Again, writing that is just awful … we can’t imagine voting this way.

Brit Hume nailed it.

Senate Democrats’ vote against the born-alive protection bill means that they now believe health care is a right for all, except infants who survive an abortion, the most vulnerable creatures imaginable. — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 26, 2019

Dems, we see you.

We all see you and the ridiculous and extreme lengths you will go to in order to keep those pro-abortion dollars flowing to your campaigns.

I’ve always been a centrist and vote according to a candidates policies and convictions not necessarily their political affiliation-I may never vote for a Democrat again. — LA McConnell (@mcconnell_la) February 26, 2019

And that’s why the pro-life movement is actually GAINING steam.

And even more disgusting, still using the “health of the mother” excuse as a defense even though the baby is already born at that point. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 26, 2019

Bingo.

Well, that and pretending that this is any way keeps women from having an abortion? Just gross.

God help us all. — Terri J. Trepanier (@jtmatrep) February 26, 2019

Amen.

If we use the term 'fetus' it makes everything OK, apparently. — SteelyTom (@tom_steely) February 26, 2019

Sad, right? They’ve spent DECADES dehumanizing the ‘fetus’ stage of life so they can pretend abortion isn’t murder.

Democrats: -withholding healthcare from most vulnerable

-spending trillions to battle imaginary "existential threat"

-medicare for all

-college for all

-student debt forgiveness

-identity politics specialists

-labor union supporters

-jobs destroyers

-supporters of deep state — Rod Kelly (@nexenrod) February 26, 2019

This could actually be their 2020 agenda.

