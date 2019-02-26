Full transparency, we had never heard of Mona Eltahawy until we came across her raging out about Maduro having Jorge Ramos detained and finding a way to somehow blame Trump for it.

Don’t make that face.

Ok, make that face, that’s fair. We made it too when we read this nonsense.

I am saying this as a journalist who has been assaulted & detained for her work & not because I want to argue with anyone over Venezuela: Remember that Trump had Jorge Ramos thrown out of a news conference also because he didn’t like his questions. Authoritarians hate journalists https://t.co/OQQWB0qyY1 — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) February 26, 2019

Journalist. K.

And we could be wrong here but kicking Ramos out is like the opposite of detaining him but hey, what do we know.

Journalism is not a crime. I hope #JorgeRamos is free soon. As an #Egyptian, I know there are too many journalists in regime jails in my country. Authoritarians hate journalists. — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) February 26, 2019

Yes. We get it. Authoritarians hate journalists.

Hence, Maduro.

It is increasingly dangerous to be a journalist. #JorgeRamos and his crew must be released. Journalism is not a crime. — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) February 26, 2019

Ok.

She was so wound up she made a video.

Watch:

It’s like The Muppet Show, but angrier, right?

When people gave her any pushback she started raging about trolls and other strange things.

FYI:

– I am the journalist, not you.

– I know more than you about journalism.

– I am the expert.

– Stick to mechanics or whatever you allegedly teach: https://t.co/9QOWEpX52E — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) February 26, 2019

Sheesh, someone get this chick a Snickers bar or something.

You realize Trump wasn't President when he threw Jorge Ramos out of a news conference…right? So what exactly was he the "Dictator" OF at the time? — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) February 26, 2019

Quiet you with your facts, she’s a JOURNALIST.

Throwing Jorge Ramos out is the opposite of detaining him. pic.twitter.com/JxpNZgkuJc — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) February 26, 2019

Hey, that’s what we said!

– Thrown out of press conference

– Illegally detained with all possessions & equipment seized 6 of one, half dozen of the other amirite? — Dos Nueves (@SouthWardsman) February 26, 2019

Totes.

When a dictator takes a journalist hostage and your first thought is to use it to try to burn Trump, you're a pathetic person. https://t.co/CNvADFvKpO — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) February 26, 2019

True story.

You are pretending a free press in America is exactly like being arrested or detained by a Socialist regime? Woman, check yourself. You are spreading lies. — Terry O' (@IrishTea1) February 26, 2019

Despite your excellent "logic" this isn't anywhere close to the same thing. But don't let that screw up the narrative — Fitness Trainer Joey (@DribblingExca) February 26, 2019

And since she is a journalist we know the truth doesn’t really matter to her, only the narrative does.

Editor’s note: Femzilla won, thanks guys! – sj

Related:

A village is MISSING its idiot: Dana Loesch absolutely wiped the FLOOR with Rep. Ted Deutch after HE picked a fight with HER

WOMP WOMP! New poll spells BIG TROUBLE for ‘pro-choice’ and they have Democrats to THANK for it

Houston, we have a JACKA*S: Sen. Chris Murphy SNAPS when called out for his INHUMANE thread on denying Venezuela aid