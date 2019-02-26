In case you weren’t convinced that everything is stupid already, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will become a superhero in a new comic book.

The newly elected US congresswoman stars as a sassy superhero in an upcoming comic book titled, “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party Who Dis?”

In one of the just-released book covers, Ocasio-Cortez stands over a knocked-out Republican elephant while a Democrat donkey looks on nervously in the background. Her superhero outfit is a white pantsuit, and her gadget is a smartphone, through which she wields her 3.2 million Twitter followers. Another cover shows her in a Wonder Woman-like outfit.

Oooh, not JUST a superhero, but a SASSY superhero! TAKE THAT, EVIL REPUBLICANS!

And yeah, hard pass.

