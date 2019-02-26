In case you weren’t convinced that everything is stupid already, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will become a superhero in a new comic book.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will become a superhero in a new comic book https://t.co/Se1RuO7LFZ pic.twitter.com/xQX5XG80an
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 25, 2019
From CNN:
The newly elected US congresswoman stars as a sassy superhero in an upcoming comic book titled, “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party Who Dis?”
In one of the just-released book covers, Ocasio-Cortez stands over a knocked-out Republican elephant while a Democrat donkey looks on nervously in the background. Her superhero outfit is a white pantsuit, and her gadget is a smartphone, through which she wields her 3.2 million Twitter followers. Another cover shows her in a Wonder Woman-like outfit.
Oooh, not JUST a superhero, but a SASSY superhero! TAKE THAT, EVIL REPUBLICANS!
And yeah, hard pass.
Oh brother.🙄 https://t.co/DXj6iA5DoU
— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) February 26, 2019
— Joshua Adams (@JoshuaA30615505) February 26, 2019
How about no
— Denise Murray (@ReidMiss) February 25, 2019
— 🌞 (@xLibertyMom) February 26, 2019
Except that simple math is her kryptonite.
— Deb Lantz (@DebLantz) February 26, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.
— Austin Moore (@AustinMooreNV) February 26, 2019
Can’t wait to be issued my free copy.
— Chris Edwards (@Chris5piece) February 26, 2019
Oh, good point. They’re not charging for the comic book, right?
If she was a republican this would be called Propaganda.
— Dallas Slay (@dlslay11) February 26, 2019
Psst … it is propaganda.
But good point.
Can I buy it on Amazon?
— Mark Gutierrez (@Mark17403) February 26, 2019
We see what he did here.
Ha!
Gag me with a spoon….🥵
— Timothy V Martin (@Tvmartin106V) February 25, 2019
Like TOTALLY.
