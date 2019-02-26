In case you weren’t convinced that everything is stupid already, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will become a superhero in a new comic book.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will become a superhero in a new comic book https://t.co/Se1RuO7LFZ pic.twitter.com/xQX5XG80an — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 25, 2019

From CNN:

The newly elected US congresswoman stars as a sassy superhero in an upcoming comic book titled, “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party Who Dis?” In one of the just-released book covers, Ocasio-Cortez stands over a knocked-out Republican elephant while a Democrat donkey looks on nervously in the background. Her superhero outfit is a white pantsuit, and her gadget is a smartphone, through which she wields her 3.2 million Twitter followers. Another cover shows her in a Wonder Woman-like outfit.

Oooh, not JUST a superhero, but a SASSY superhero! TAKE THAT, EVIL REPUBLICANS!

And yeah, hard pass.

How about no — Denise Murray (@ReidMiss) February 25, 2019

Except that simple math is her kryptonite. — Deb Lantz (@DebLantz) February 26, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Can’t wait to be issued my free copy. — Chris Edwards (@Chris5piece) February 26, 2019

Oh, good point. They’re not charging for the comic book, right?

If she was a republican this would be called Propaganda. — Dallas Slay (@dlslay11) February 26, 2019

Psst … it is propaganda.

But good point.

Can I buy it on Amazon? — Mark Gutierrez (@Mark17403) February 26, 2019

We see what he did here.

Ha!

Gag me with a spoon….🥵 — Timothy V Martin (@Tvmartin106V) February 25, 2019

Like TOTALLY.

