NeverTrump seems to have a real problem with Jesse Kelly.

Granted, this editor has a problem with Jesse too but it’s because of his horrible food takes and that damn mint jacket. No, NeverTrump seems to be almost obsessed with the idea that not only does Jesse exist, but that people pay attention to and actually like him.

Like the mean girls in high school … take a look at this.

3-3 after three quarters. It’s like watching the WNBA. #SuperBowl — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 4, 2019

Notice Jesse’s tweet is 23 days old, this is important further down the thread.

Is it truly necessary to put down a woman's sport just because this game sucks? — Average Feminist 🤷‍♀️ (@AvrgFeminist) February 4, 2019

23 days ago.

Now this today.

Your protector of the integrity and importance of women’s sports just 3 weeks ago on the WNBA. https://t.co/1BhX3NnPDd — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 26, 2019

Tim isn’t just NeverTrump, he’s NeverEVERTrump … so there. He’s so NeverTrump in fact that he dug through Jesse’s hundreds (thousands?!) of tweets to find something he could use to dunk on him.

It’s like they just can’t quit Jesse.

If there's one thing you don't joke about, it's women's sports — Free Jussie Smollett (@jtLOL) February 26, 2019

Clearly, this is ruining the fabric of American society, right?

I don’t really give a shit if he jokes about women’s sports. Just don’t pretend like you are the great defender of the integrity of women’s sports two days after you mock them as not being real. It’s douchey — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 26, 2019

The irony of any of these folks calling the actions of someone else, ‘douchey.’

But we digress.

My goodness. — Free Jussie Smollett (@jtLOL) February 26, 2019

Dude is clearly worked up.

Wew… get that boy some decaf. — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) February 26, 2019

Luckily there are plenty of decaf brands on the market that are just as good as the real thing.

I hope she sees this buddy. — Jake (@Chestys_Ghost) February 26, 2019

Heh.

Jesse did finally notice Tim’s beg for attention:

Did you really just search through my old tweets, find me making fun of women’s sports, and think you got me?! 😂

You should definitely go write about that for The Bulwark. You ladies can really white knight till your heart’s content. https://t.co/bmc230WM0P — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 26, 2019

Yes, yes he did.

Ladies … heh.

Fun fact, he used to be @crookedmedia’s token R too — Saurabh Sharma (@ssharmaTX) February 26, 2019

Anyone else seeing a pattern with this movement?

Hrm.

Oh man you callled me a lady! I am so burned. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 26, 2019

Dude.

These folks never learn.

Calm down. — MC Rosie (@MC_Rosie4) February 26, 2019

Little Tough Timmy got you good, Jesse. — Christopher Michael Kreutz (@SearleJax) February 26, 2019

He sure did! He showed him.

TAKE THAT JESSE.

Oh, wait.

