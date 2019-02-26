As Twitchy readers know, Senate Democrats voted against protecting the life of a baby if they survive a botched abortion. So basically, if they are unsuccessful in killing the unborn child the first time around, Democrats don’t want doctors trying to save them after the fact.

How eff’d in the head do you have to be to vote AGAINST literally saving a baby’s life? Are the Democrats really and truly so owned by the abortion industry that they’re incapable of seeing right from wrong?

Sen. Mitch McConnell lit them UP.

WATCH.

When 94% of Senate Democrats could not even vote to protect babies after they’re born, we are no longer dealing with a normal, traditional Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/05vb7kJanf — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) February 26, 2019

Mitch didn’t even TRY to be nice.

And we love it.

‘This fight is not OVER,’ he said.

Damn right it’s not.

Oh, and if you’re wondering how the Left reacted to Mitch’s statement:

That statement makes no sense. All propaganda to rile up people that won’t listen to facts. — Geoffrey Taylor (@gt007echo) February 26, 2019

Huh?

Don't insult my intelligence. — Tami Shawn (@taminflight) February 26, 2019

Must. Not. Make. A. Joke.

You have the brass to talk about a “normal” political party? — Mickey Johnson (@mickeyjohnso) February 26, 2019

Compared to Democrats yes, Republicans are ‘normal’ which of course isn’t saying all that much but still.

Don't you Republicans? If a new born needs anything you all, well most all, are like no way, I'm not helping. — Jeff Moore (@JeffMoore1126) February 26, 2019

You know that face you make when you can’t tell if your car is making a rattling noise or not so you turn down the music and listen and you’re still not sure? Yup, just made that face.

You are manipulating voters to make them vote only on the issue of criminalizing a woman's choice whether or not to give birth. Women who have late term abortions don't do it because they hadn't got around to it. Stay out of the medical profession or go to medical school — No Nukes (@KMcResistance) February 26, 2019

Yes, it’s the Republicans who are manipulating voters.

Tell Russia we said hi.

Normal GOP – allow the narcissist in the White House to attack and try to destroy America's democratic institutions (free press, judicial system, intelligence community) and turn Americans against one another like never before. — JBK (@GlasgoJohn) February 26, 2019

But TRUUUUUUMP.

MERRICK GARLAND — mark levy (@markvstar) February 26, 2019

WILL NEVER SIT ON THE SCOTUS.

Is that how this game works? Did we win?

