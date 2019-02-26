As Twitchy readers know, Senate Democrats voted against protecting the life of a baby if they survive a botched abortion. So basically, if they are unsuccessful in killing the unborn child the first time around, Democrats don’t want doctors trying to save them after the fact.

How eff’d in the head do you have to be to vote AGAINST literally saving a baby’s life? Are the Democrats really and truly so owned by the abortion industry that they’re incapable of seeing right from wrong?

Sen. Mitch McConnell lit them UP.

WATCH.

Mitch didn’t even TRY to be nice.

And we love it.

‘This fight is not OVER,’ he said.

Damn right it’s not.

Oh, and if you’re wondering how the Left reacted to Mitch’s statement:

Huh?

Must. Not. Make. A. Joke.

Compared to Democrats yes, Republicans are ‘normal’ which of course isn’t saying all that much but still.

You know that face you make when you can’t tell if your car is making a rattling noise or not so you turn down the music and listen and you’re still not sure? Yup, just made that face.

Yes, it’s the Republicans who are manipulating voters.

Tell Russia we said hi.

But TRUUUUUUMP.

WILL NEVER SIT ON THE SCOTUS.

Is that how this game works? Did we win?

