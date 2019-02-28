Would appear the producer from The Alex Jones show reached out to Caleb Hull about coming on Alex’s show to discuss the photo of AOC having dinner with her Chief of Staff who just so happened to be eating a big, ol’, juicy,’ cow-fart causing hamburger and her reaction to the media covering said photo.

As we all know, she was not a happy camper.

Caleb’s response to the invitation was hilarious AND only the beginning …

InfoWars asked me to go on Alex Jones’ show. Naturally, this was my response: pic.twitter.com/MYz1mE0Bv6 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019

Caleb’s response may have backfired, however.

Folks, catch me on https://t.co/Z4zFoT1ida as a gay frog, wearing a tin foil hat, discussing the most pressing issue of our time: fluoride in the water. pic.twitter.com/BDa8BJvdi9 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019

And then it backfired again.

Wait, I have to do this now pic.twitter.com/C711InvWXf — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019

It gets better.

And Daria’s response?

wait, how do I get out of this now pic.twitter.com/KNJhp3J2V1 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019

Ok, THIS was pretty damn funny.

Sounds to us like Caleb may have to suck it up and go on the show.

This is amazing — Rose Laoutaris (@RoseLaoutaris) February 27, 2019

Y-you—you have to go. — Michael Pregent (@pregentm) February 27, 2019

New hero…. — CDufresh Perspective (@nilesnniles) February 28, 2019

Please do it. Pretty please — Jeremy Horn (@ThatJeremyHorn) February 28, 2019

i am deceased — Michael Jones (@MichaelJonesAU) February 27, 2019

Honestly, this is probably one of the least ridiculous riders they've had for a guest. — Steven Vinson (@phtevenbenvon) February 28, 2019

It IS Infowars we’re talking about, fair point.

And c’mon, Caleb, be a good sport.

Heh.

