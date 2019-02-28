Rick Santorum is pushing paid family leave? And at CPAC?

What the bloody Hell?

Austin is spot freakin’ on. No, no it’s NOT time to support the government forcing paid family leave on employers and taxpayers. That is like the opposite of what a Conservative should be pushing for … Dana Loesch said it far better.

He seriously made this into a sign? This is not a conservative position. https://t.co/qMGlEClhzu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 28, 2019

Dude made it into a sign. He put his FACE ON IT.

“It’s time for conservatives to support [big government program].” I’m always amused when someone tells me that it’s good for religious people to petition a godless, immoral government to regulate what they do and when they do it. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 28, 2019

Rick is in trouble now.

Don’t petition the government to do what your church SHOULD do instead. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 28, 2019

Damn right.

Wait, minus the damn.

We’ve outsourced voluntary stewardship of our fellow man to government, which does a horrible job, and exploits the opening to exceed its enumerated powers. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 28, 2019

We’ve gotten lazy and far too many legislators think throwing more taxpayer money at a problem is a solution.

It’s not.

But yeah, lets encourage people of faith to depend on a godless government that actively persecutes them for practicing it in the workplace. Good grief. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 28, 2019

Good grief indeed.

Sure, let’s depend on a government, in which a huge number of lawmakers just publicly supported denying care to infants who survive abortion, to guide us in “pro-family” policies. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 28, 2019

Because the government’s track record is so RAD when it comes to family and faith.

What is Rick thinking?

We KNEW this guy would turn into a meme. Yes!

