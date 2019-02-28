Rick Santorum is pushing paid family leave? And at CPAC?

What the bloody Hell?

Austin is spot freakin’ on. No, no it’s NOT time to support the government forcing paid family leave on employers and taxpayers. That is like the opposite of what a Conservative should be pushing for … Dana Loesch said it far better.

Dude made it into a sign. He put his FACE ON IT.

Rick is in trouble now.

Damn right.

Wait, minus the damn.

We’ve gotten lazy and far too many legislators think throwing more taxpayer money at a problem is a solution.

It’s not.

Good grief indeed.

Because the government’s track record is so RAD when it comes to family and faith.

What is Rick thinking?

We KNEW this guy would turn into a meme. Yes!

