If you had ANY doubt that the media is biased you need to look no further than the front pages of the New York Times and the New York Post today.

While the NYT does their best to make Cohen look almost dignified the NYP is showing him for the mockery he made of himself and of the Democrats who so badly wanted to take him seriously because they hoped it would hurt Trump.

What a silly time to be alive, right?

And seriously, the reaction from the Left to the Post’s front page is so very telling.

But Cohen said “no collusion”. The ONLY part he was truthful about right? 🙄🙄🙄 — jessica smith (@jessicasmithfsu) February 28, 2019

One looks like a newspaper and one looks like the photoshop of 3 12 year olds? — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) February 28, 2019

The NYP misspelt their name. The New York P.O.S Fixed it for them. — Liset (@Krzwyf) February 28, 2019

Brit and Bret, What is wrong with you? Our president is corrupt. Wake up! — ryana (@saasr5) February 28, 2019

Anyone who is willing to pretend Cohen ISN’T corrupt might need to put the Twitter down.

To be perfectly honest, we’re not sure who Cohen made look worse yesterday. Himself, Trump for hiring him, or the Democrats for pretending he was a serious witness worth interviewing.

Is it really? You could make this NYT v Post comparision with literally EVERY news story. Using Photoshopped photos and silly headlines is typical of the Post because it is a tabloid. — Victoria Woodhull (@vwoodhull938) February 28, 2019

Their reaction to this simple tweet is truly hilarious.

New York Post is a tabloid… wanna compare “The Sun” vs “Times” as well? — C Jagg (@HillCountree) February 28, 2019

I think one could argue that both are tabliods. 😂😂😂 — Rand (@R4ND4LL_H) February 28, 2019

There ya’ go!

