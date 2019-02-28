If you had ANY doubt that the media is biased you need to look no further than the front pages of the New York Times and the New York Post today.

While the NYT does their best to make Cohen look almost dignified the NYP is showing him for the mockery he made of himself and of the Democrats who so badly wanted to take him seriously because they hoped it would hurt Trump.

What a silly time to be alive, right?

And seriously, the reaction from the Left to the Post’s front page is so very telling.

Trending

Anyone who is willing to pretend Cohen ISN’T corrupt might need to put the Twitter down.

To be perfectly honest, we’re not sure who Cohen made look worse yesterday. Himself, Trump for hiring him, or the Democrats for pretending he was a serious witness worth interviewing.

Their reaction to this simple tweet is truly hilarious.

There ya’ go!

