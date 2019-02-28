James Woods is our spirit animal.

Ok, so is Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Nikki Haley, Dana Loesch, Kyle Kashuv, Cam Edwards, Ben Shapiro, and a bunch of other total badas*es on Twitter, BUT more often than not we find ourselves laughing at James’ timeline and then thinking, ‘Holy CRAP we’re glad this guy is on our side.’

For example, his tweet on Cuomo signing a gun confiscation law into place is on point, smart, with just a hint of brutal:

This law is clearly unconstitutional and will be overturned. Just a waste of taxpayer dollars and an irresponsible imposition on overburdened courts. https://t.co/dWVx6LZ48E — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 28, 2019

What James said.

From bluntforcetruth.com:

The legislation allows the court system to seize legally owned firearms without a criminal conviction. Private individuals, law enforcement and school administration can request that judges impose gun confiscation on those they personally deem a threat to themselves or others. The bill lays out a process through which a judge can issue an order preventing individuals deemed to be a security risk from either possessing or buying a gun for six days. During that period, a hearing would be held in which the judge could extend the gun ownership ban for up to a year- all without any form of criminal conviction, and merely at the request on an individual who deems another to be a dangerous threat.

Hard to believe this is happening in America, right?

Then again, maybe it’s not.

This cant be real. — WhiteKnight (@WhiteKnight1922) February 28, 2019

We find ourselves saying that a lot these days.

New York has become the craziest place in the planet — Walt (@WGF3) February 28, 2019

California and Virginia beg to differ.

Tyranny — jack (@captainMBB) February 28, 2019

True dat.

