You guys remember Senator Jeff Merkley, right? Well, if not, don’t feel bad, he’s pretty easy to forget. This is the guy who crashed and burned when he tried to explain what socialism is … he’s also one of those senators who keeps braying about Trump taking kids from their parents at the border because he hates brown people or something.

Yeah, he’s a Democrat.

And for whatever reason, he thought it was a real zinger on Trump siding with Kim Jong-un.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

A president and a dictator met in Hanoi. One has demanded unquestioned loyalty, bragged about his nuclear arsenal, attacked the press, and employed family members as his advisors. The other is Kim Jong-un. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 27, 2019

Yeah, Jeff, that will show Trump!

See, that's the difference. I'll criticize Trump when I think he's wrong, which is often. But I won't take the side of a murderous dictator over an American president. https://t.co/SXKrvMUgkc — Free Jussie Smollett (@jtLOL) February 28, 2019

But Orange Man BAD!!!

Jamie Farr is still alive you guys! Yeah, total sidenote but that’s amazing.

U are so unAmerican. I'm disappointed you're my senator. My expectation is that no matter who is President, you would hope for peace and a denuclearized North Korea. U should be hopeful we're talking and no more missiles R being launched at the USA. Do us all a favor and resign. — Keith Biggs-MBA, SPHR, SHRM-SCP (@KBiggsjr) February 28, 2019

Are you high? — CFever (@CFever5) February 28, 2019

Anything is possible.

Kim is not a president. You dropped the ball on a snarky tweet. He's the "Supreme Leader" and dictor would describe that vs. president. Hard to take the rest as a joke/jab if you can't get that straight. — Carl (@TheRealCarl__) February 28, 2019

Remember, this guy couldn’t define the simplest of terms.

Look another sarcastic condescending tweet, that's new. 😮 — Joe (@joefortruth) February 28, 2019

Yeah, if ol’ Jeff isn’t talking smack about Trump he doesn’t really know what to tweet.

Don't quit your day job. On second thought…. — Politically Agnostic (@joeleyare) February 28, 2019

Resign you anti-American hack — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) February 28, 2019

You are a disgraceful liberal idiot, who supports infanticide, so you have no voice in this! — T James (@pastortomj) February 28, 2019

This went well, Jeff.

Way to go.

