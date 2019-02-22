This video is so incredibly violent … it bothered this editor to watch it. True story.

LEFTIST VIOLENCE ON CAMPUS While recruiting for our @TPUSA group at UC Berkeley a leftist thug comes & assaults our activists punching him in the face & hitting him repeatedly Imagine if the attacker was wearing MAGA hat, would be national news! This is the violent left! RT! pic.twitter.com/7RjbCPUcDf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 21, 2019

Unbelievably scary stuff and for what? Daring to be a Conservative on the Berkeley campus? There is something really, really wrong with people on the Left who do this, who think that violence is the answer to dealing with people they disagree with politically.

William LeGate was quick to point the finger of blame … at Charlie Kirk.

Charlie, I don't condone violence, but let's make one thing clear: You didn't go to UC Berkeley for "recruiting"… they're one of the more liberal schools in the nation. You went there to incite. https://t.co/1rhLHLeVh0 — William LeGate (@williamlegate) February 21, 2019

Sweet baby Jeebus.

Seriously?

Sure, blame the kid for being assaulted. *eye roll*

LeGate (which sounds like a type of fancy wet cat food) should have left everything after the word ‘but’ out of his tweet. What a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

"I don't condone violence, but I condone violence" https://t.co/m2JbD1M2Xw — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 22, 2019

He doesn’t condone violence except for those evil young people who don’t think like he wants them to so, of course, he thinks they should be silent and stick to areas where they won’t challenge the ridiculous groupthink that is suffocating the college system in this country.

Interesting side note, we went through the thread looking for people who may disagree with Mr. LeGate other than Treacher, but it appears he is fairly block-happy.

Which isn’t at all surprising.

He blocked me. What he say? — Benjamin (@RevFoxabilly) February 22, 2019

Damn it I am blocked — stay positive (@JandEsdad) February 22, 2019

Don’t know who this is but he apparently blocked me. — Phil Prange (@PhilPrange) February 22, 2019

It’s probably only a matter of time before this editor is blocked as well.

No wonder he’s siding with the guy punching people he disagrees with.

