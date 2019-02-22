Nothing to see here, just another example of the gross and obvious bias that we’ve seen in the Leftist media for over a decade. Gotta love how they cover a fake attack on a Leftist versus a real and actual attack on a Conservative THAT WE SAW WITH OUR OWN EYES.

What a bunch of a-holes.

No ‘alleged’ in the headline on Jussie but they use the word ‘alleged’ in the attack on the Conservative student EVEN THOUGH THERE IS VIDEO FOOTAGE OF IT HAPPENING.

Yup, it’s finally happened. The media has driven us to the point of going full capslock. We have officially lost it.

Or is that allegedly lost it?

Bah! *shakes fist*

what can ya say, Newsweek gonna Newsweek.. — White Wade Wilson.. (@kml423) February 22, 2019

We’re thinking they asked too much for Newsweek.

Funny. There’s an actual video of the “alleged” assault. — Matt Reynolds (@Matt_Reynolds77) February 22, 2019

But the narrative is king, dude.

Clear bias. — Kim Miller (@kimvolley13_hot) February 22, 2019

Right there in black and white, yup.

One is allegedly, one is obvious with video proof. Not sure they got this right? — Tanner Kipp (@jtkipper) February 22, 2019

We’re not sure they get anything right.

When given concrete, indisputable empirical evidence of abusing a conservative it suddenly becomes “alleged” but the bar for a victim on the left is just their own word. #journalism — gooseycheeks (@gooseycheeks) February 22, 2019

The one with 0 evidence happened, the one with video evidence is alleged? I bet they still feel sorry for Jussie — Thelonious Murphy (@theloniousirish) February 22, 2019

Clearly, it was Trump’s fault because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Hmmmm…. Something appears to be missing. — Random internet guy (@tfulcher) February 22, 2019

That would be actual journalism.

True story.

