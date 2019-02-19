Nobody was surprised when Bernie Sanders announced his presidential candidacy for 2020, quite honestly we would have only been surprised if he wasn’t running. He tossed his name into a hat filled with dozens of other names which only promises to make the Democratic primary even MORE fun.

We all know how passionate (and pissed) Bernie supporters still are after what Hillary Clinton and the DNC did to Bernie in 2016 … have fun with that, Democrats.

In the meantime, Ben Shapiro came up with a pretty damn good slogan for Crazy Uncle Bernie:

Bernie 2020: When You Want The One Who Personally Knew Marx — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 19, 2019

It works, right?

Says experience, communism, and longevity.

Heh.

Actually he was a year ahead of Marx I think. — Alex Wadolny (@alexdubya) February 19, 2019

That’s right.

Our bad.

He was talking about Bernie, not Hillary.

OH CALM DOWN, it’s a joke.

Groucho, Harpo or Chico? — Louis Knebel. 🐻 (@ke4ieq) February 19, 2019

Funny.

Pretty sure you can all guess how Bernie’s fans responded:

He is only 5 years older than Trump. — MrAnimeFan (@WarrenK0516) February 19, 2019

That's like 20 in really old dude years. — 𝓟𝓸𝓵𝓲𝓽𝓮𝓵𝔂 𝓒𝓸𝓻𝓻𝓮𝓬𝓽 🌐 (@CorrectlyPolite) February 19, 2019

HA! Politicians age in dog years, just FYI.

Marx died in the 19th century impossible for them to know each other — julio cesar salguero (@juliocescx) February 19, 2019

No sh*t, really?

Ben Shapiro: Why do people listen to him again? — Colin B. MacCarthy (@TheBigMacC21) February 19, 2019

The irony of someone saying this while responding to one of Ben’s tweets is probably lost on this person.

Might be Republican but kinda like old Bernie at least he Dont lie anywhere near as much as certain Democrat elects i could mention. Plus if age is something to criticise then Trump's not very young either lol. Not a worthy point — Michael Radford (@Mike4truths) February 19, 2019

K?

It is unintelligent to deny that capitalism is destroying the planet. Capitalism is the massive exploitation of Earth into massive consumerism. Market forces will not fix our CO2 problem because big oil has a death grip on the economy. Not one politician is facing reality. pic.twitter.com/2eLdnWnLxA — Karl Gary (@compassionsays) February 19, 2019

Oh, good grief.

I guess Trump did too by that metric — Eli (@Eboy4190) February 19, 2019

The, ‘But Trump,’ argument never really goes away, does it?

This is as cheap as saying "it shouldn't matter to you, Ben, since you're not old enough to vote." But I won't say that. — Le-el D. Sinai (@Ldsinai) February 19, 2019

So mad.

And zero sense of humor.

Awww, Democrats.

Related:

She’s gonna BLOOOW! Sen. Amy Klobuchar almost SNAPS while defending why she snaps at her staff and OMG-LOL

‘Why did Comey lie under oath?’ Mollie Hemingway shares thread of questions Andrew McCabe would HATE to answer

Straight up BOOM: We’re not sure if Babylon Bee’s tweet SLAMS Jussie Smollett or CNN more … you decide