Awwww, we love The Babylon Bee. They have truly mastered what it means to be a parody/satire account and truth be told, they are fairly equal opportunity with it comes to mocking people and politics in this country.

Their take on Jussie Smollett though … we’re not sure who this hurts more, Jussie or CNN.

Jussie Smollett Offered Job At CNN After Fabricating News Story Out Of Thin Airhttps://t.co/RNCG1r6ShA pic.twitter.com/Efsd5WEOMa — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 18, 2019

Heh.

From The Babylon Bee:

CNN producers were reportedly impressed throughout the ongoing saga of Smollett’s apparent hoax attack on himself. They realized early on the facts didn’t add up but were fascinated with how well the actor kept the narrative going. An HR rep quickly reached out to Smollett to see if he’d be interested in taking on a position at the news organization after news broke that the entire thing was probably fabricated. “Smollett has exactly the kind of skills we look for at our fine organization,” said CNN correspondent Brian Stelter. “He picked a narrative, made up all the relevant facts and details, and stuck with his story in spite of glaring holes in the plot. It’s hard to find people who understand our core values here at CNN, but Smollett seems to be just the guy for us.”

We honestly can’t think of a more perfect place for Jussie after this is all said and done.

Perfect match …fraudster with FNN (fake news network)… — Gondor Partners (@GondorVau) February 19, 2019

Right? Their satire game is STRONG.

I thought this page was supposed to be for satire lmao — Meatball Machine™ (@arnlaugr) February 19, 2019

Sidenote: This gif is one of this editor’s favorites of all time.

Carry on.

UPDATE: MSNBC counters with an offer of the position of news director — Deplorable Hombre (@DeploreHombre) February 19, 2019

HAAAAAA.

Fit right in — Rick Vaught (@HrvaughtRick) February 19, 2019

I actually would believe this — Kopec (@zhkopec) February 18, 2019

Which is what makes it GREAT satire.

Huzzah.

