Sr. Entertainment Reporter for The Daily Beast, Kevin Fallon, deleted what he called ‘inaccurate tweets’ about the Jussie Smollett case because reports are starting to frame what looks like a complete hoax on Smollett’s part. What’s hilarious (and not in a good way) is how Kevin uses the phrase, ‘if updates are true’, as if the truth matters NOW. Oh, he was more than happy to smear an entire group of people without all of the facts when it suited his narrative, but now that the story looks like bullsh*t, he’s questioning if it’s true.

Adorable.

I deleted previous inaccurate tweets as more reports about Jussie Smollett come out. What a despicable act if updates are true: exploiting & amplifying the hate, division, & politicization; abusing media & police resources; and making it all the harder for victims to report. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) February 19, 2019

In case you missed the tweet he deleted …

You need to take a hard look in the mirror and then apologize for your bigotry instead of sweeping it under the rug by deleting it. pic.twitter.com/JElLiwzwjp — NorseThunder (@Odinsonsmjolnir) February 19, 2019

So we’re of the mind that Kevin should not only delete this but apologize for it. And gosh, golly, and gee, we’re not seeing an apology here.

Why did you believe it? And what about the people you falsely blamed for it? — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 19, 2019

He believed it because it was convenient and fed his beliefs and please let’s not pretend he cares about the people he falsely blamed.

You need to apologize. — Jennifer *pouncing* Bossypants 👖 (@ajenable) February 19, 2019

Indeed.

You were an accomplice. He wouldn't have done it if he didn't have the amplification he could count on from you gullible media types. — Orange Man Bad (@John_Monahan) February 19, 2019

Smollett clearly knew the media would support him because they are truly gullible as long as what they’re reading and reporting suits their purpose.

You still did a great job spreading hate. You can delete your tweets, but the hate you spread will live on. You must be proud. — Chloe the Bulldog (@BulldogChloe) February 19, 2019

Kevin and others well and truly did their part.

Learn from this moment — USMCCLNC (@JVP409) February 19, 2019

Right.

“If updates are true” Weird how not a single liberal journalist approached Jussie’s original account, especially given the story holes large enough to swallow a beet farm, with any degree of skepticism🤔 But, oh yeah, narrative — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 19, 2019

Narrative. Agenda. Orange man BAD.

This is not an apology. — Sam Hundley (@sahundley) February 19, 2019

Not at all.

Might be a good idea next time to withhold the hot takes until the facts come in. — Ben (@Ben_cue77) February 19, 2019

Ya’ think?

Yeah but you're still part of the problem — Lou Crescenzi (@Weej69) February 19, 2019

Kevin. Time to start doing some actual investigation before believing outrageous lies. Seriously

. roaming MAGA supporters in sub zero weather down town Chicago. "This is MAGA country" that didn't seem implasable to any of you in the Liberal Media. FAKE NEWS — Sam Savage (@Samialwaysam) February 19, 2019

Is amplifying a despicable act also despicable, Kevin? Because if so, you need to apologize – not just delete. — StillStandingPodcast.com (@MichaelRCaputo) February 19, 2019

What he said.

The hate and division comes from the left. EVERY TIME!! — Gregg Eppler (@G_eppler) February 19, 2019

just read your Tweet. I think some may say you have been an accessory after the fact. He's just really a kid in a world where being a victim has become a weird goal so that when the aggressed real or percieved has the power not to 'overcome' and help but to destroy the other. pic.twitter.com/hmyywn3Qa6 — toni cosentino hayes (@tuffymonkey) February 19, 2019

I wonder what made him think he could do something like this and not get any push back from our “media?” 🤔 — Sam Crowley (@SamCrowley) February 19, 2019

Here’s another one you can delete. https://t.co/kHBmGB6muS — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) February 19, 2019

What a track record.

Heh.

This story has been ugly all around. Shows how quickly jumping on these stories without all the information has negatively impacted our news cycle and divided us as a country. — Drew Better this Year (@NiceDrewishFela) February 19, 2019

Here's what you need to do next…get your colleagues in the media to start reporting straight news, quit demonizing Trump supporters, and quit being advocates. Yeah, I know, wishful thinking on my part. — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) February 19, 2019

Wishful thinking on our part as well.

Related:

OUCHVILLE: Steve Krakauer’s thread brutally takes Brian Stelter APART for trying to absolve media in #JussieSmollett hoax

‘Fraud says WHAT?’ Kirsten Powers ‘mea culpa’ thread on Covington and our ‘dangerously toxic culture’ has many calling BS

Hello pot, meet KETTLE! Mollie Hemingway REKT The Atlantic’s EIC. for claiming Trump is a threat to physical safety of journos