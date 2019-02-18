You know that face you make when you read something that is so absolutely stupid and absurd that you can feel the wrinkles actually forming around your nose? Yup, when we read this tweet from The Atlantic’s Editor in Chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, we made that exact face.

Granted, this editor had to make that face after viewing it in an incognito window since he has her blocked but still … face made.

Look at this.

The president of the United States is a threat to the physical safety of journalists:https://t.co/KismMX6igW — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) February 17, 2019

*sigh*

These poor, brave, firefighters. However, will they survive?

Mollie Hemingway had a few choice words (tweets?) to share with Goldberg:

If it were true that strongly criticizing someone meant you were a threat to their physical safety, that would mean many media are a serious threat to the physical safety of the U.S. President. Alternatively, it's a free country and we're free to criticize each other. https://t.co/jxbpiX5trq — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 17, 2019

Hello pot, meet kettle.

Another weird thing about reactions such as this is journalists admitting not only that there is a "rigged" and "corrupt" part of the media, but that they apparently identify with that portion. https://t.co/jxbpiX5trq — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 18, 2019

They don’t seem overly concerned with actually righting the wrongs in media. Nope, they only seem concerned with playing the victim. Perhaps if they took a moment to think about why the president (and much of the country) doesn’t trust them they could find an actual solution instead of crying on Twitter.

But we don’t see that happening anytime soon.

And with strong majorities of Americans regularly and repeatedly telling pollsters of their serious opposition to media bias and malpractice, is Goldberg suggesting that these Americans are a threat to the physical safety of journalists? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 18, 2019

He’s doing his best to play the victim card for all he’s worth, yup.

FWIW, Goldberg employs someone who just last week publicly fantasized about Trump's assassination. https://t.co/V2kRN259yc — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 18, 2019

Awww yes, Jemelle Hill.

From The Federalist:

Jemelle Hill, staff writer at The Atlantic, wrote a mini fan fiction on Twitter during the State of the Union Tuesday night, about the assassination of President Trump with the help of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Hill tweeted that Ocasio-Cortez should yell, “GETCHO HAND OUT MY POCKET,” during the president’s State of the Union speech. The phrase “Get your hand outta my pocket!” was the same one yelled in the Manhattan Audubon Ballroom in 1965 as a distraction before the murder of Malcolm X. As the room tried to quell the commotion, another man rushed forward and shot Malcolm X in the chest.

But you know, it’s the president who’s the threat.

Right.

