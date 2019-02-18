As Twitchy reported earlier, Vox’s Liz Plank went on ‘Reliable Sources’ (yeah, we laugh every time we write it, too) to talk about the Jussie Smollett story. Plank tried to protect the media in how they’ve been reporting this debacle by claiming they hadn’t reported his attackers saying, ‘This is MAGA country.’

Watch.

We pointed out earlier how nobody bought what Plank was selling, but nobody called her out quite as brutally as Frank Luntz.

And then Plank broke out her shovel to keep on diggin’ that hole.

How dare he!?

Heh.

K.

Honestly, it only got worse for her.

Gosh, golly, and gee, that sure looks like a lot of media tweets covering what she said they didn’t cover.

But hey, we’re far from experts … so what do we know?

