CNN held a Town Hall for Senator Amy Klobuchar and one of the questions she was asked was about how she has treated her staff in the past. We can only guess they are referring to the whole ‘throwing a binder’ incident that she did NOT deny …

Watch.

“Am I a tough boss sometimes? Yes. Have I pushed people too hard? Yes,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar says about her leadership style. “But I have kept expectations for myself that are very high. I’ve asked my staff to meet those same expectations." #KlobucharTownHall pic.twitter.com/zBQ0rbvcq7 — CNN (@CNN) February 19, 2019

She looks … mad, right?

Or like she was trying to hide how mad the question made her?

‘Thanks for that question.’

Suuuuuure.

Watch her on the brink of snapping as she tries to defend why she snaps. #KlobucharTownHall pic.twitter.com/bnPBn3cTYN — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 19, 2019

You know in the back of her head she’s thinking, ‘Be cool. Don’t look angry. Smile. Don’t throw a microphone at anyone. Be cool.’

Charisma of a root canal. — terry schappert (@terryschappert) February 19, 2019

Getting the vibes of an evil boss from her — Aaron the Forgetfull (@AngryPuppy3) February 19, 2019

Dude, RIGHT?!

#DontBinderUsBro

Klobuchar's answer here is that, yes, she threw things at her staff, but she also wants to throw things at America #KlobucharTownHall https://t.co/liYqBwL1iM — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 19, 2019

She’s a tough but fair boss so she’ll be sure to throw binders equally at everyone.

And the crowd cheers like “yes give it to me!!” — Giffs (@rebgiffs) February 19, 2019

‘Whoohoo! Throw a binder at me too!’ – the audience, probably.

To quote an Elton John song: can you feel the love tonight. — Luis Garcia (@cowboy082478) February 19, 2019

True dat.

Klobuchar chucking binders at staffers is my favorite thing about her. My favorite First Sergeant ever was famous for it. He used to dog cuss us and abuse us when we screwed up. Made us better. And we loved the guy. The best bosses are the ones you hate at times. https://t.co/RR6mDAqE0L — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 19, 2019

Full transparency, we always knew Jesse had a few ‘issues’ when he wore that awful mint jacket – that he likes the idea of being hit with a binder is, well … very Jesse.

Heh.

“We should join the majority of Americans… and come together to pass common sense gun safety legislation.” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar #KlobucharTownHall — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 19, 2019

Nope and please don’t hit me again ma’am. https://t.co/qxYiqenAho — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2019

We told you this primary is gonna be FUN.

Related:

‘Why did Comey lie under oath?’ Mollie Hemingway shares thread of questions Andrew McCabe would HATE to answer

Straight up BOOM: We’re not sure if Babylon Bee’s tweet SLAMS Jussie Smollett or CNN more … you decide

‘Can’t delete BIGOTRY’! Notice anything missing from Kevin Fallon explaining why he deleted his #JussieSmollett tweets