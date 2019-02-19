When this editor saw John Wayne trending on Twitter this morning she thought maybe it was the late, great actor’s birthday or something, but oh no. Some yahoo rediscovered an interview Wayne did for Playboy back in 1971 and they were OUTRAGED and TRIGGERED over it.

Kids these days, right?

Iowahawk had a few key points for the Wayne-triggered whiners to think about (which means they won’t think about any of this but still).

Please tune your Twitter Outrage Dial to "Shit Some Movie Actor Who Died In 1979 Said In An Interview In 1971" — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 19, 2019

that's why I'm on the twitters, to keep up with all the current events — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 19, 2019

brb, off to unearth hate quotes that will finally nail that son of a bitch Douglas Fairbanks — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 19, 2019

I feel sorry for Bernie Sanders, declaring his run on National Outrage At Unwoke Things People Said In 1971 Day — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 19, 2019

If people are mad at John Wayne in 1971 Playboy, wait'll they read Bernie Sanders in 1971 Vermont Communist Carrot Farmer and Sex Fantasy News — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 19, 2019

Wait, you mean Bernie Sanders existed before he was on TV talking about how evil rich people are while running for president?

Get outta town.

I stand corrected, it was 1972 pic.twitter.com/wnd1mYWzD7 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 19, 2019

Wow.

the most troubling aspect about this is while Bernie was laying about the yurt typing erotic Anarcho-Syndicalist fanfic on his trusty Underwood, the rest of the hippies were out desperately meditating to save the commune's potato crop — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 19, 2019

But John Wayne and stuff.

The second most troubling aspect: sponsorship by EXXON MOBIL — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 19, 2019

LOVE IT.

But Bernie Bros aren’t going to care or pay attention to any of this. If his owning three homes and being a millionaire doesn’t reek of hypocrisy to them, nothing will.

Pilgrim.

