Well, hot damn.

We should totally make this a thing in our country, doncha think?

Mexico introduces all-you-can-drink tequila train called ‘Jose Cuervo Express’ https://t.co/p6t96oCLdr pic.twitter.com/c3jpomwiFl — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) February 17, 2019

Add a little lime and salt and BOOYAH, it’s a party.

This inspired Stephen Miller (not THAT Stephen Miller) aka @RedSteeze to come up with an idea on how we can actually save America …

.@realDonaldTrump Forget the Wall. Build a rail track for this from California to Gulf of Mexico. Run this train 24/7 so no one has time to cross. Sell tickets to pay for it. Ocasio-Cortez will get her green new rail. You get your barrier. America wins. https://t.co/iTrHanaO4l — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2019

This could totally WORK.

Heh.

Hey, we’ve heard nuttier suggestions, have you read AOC’s Green New Deal?

I just fixed America. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2019

Someone get this guy a ticket to the Jose Cuervo Express!

I grew up in Mission Beach in San Diego…the Tequila train was part of the high school curriculum. — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) February 19, 2019

Out of the box thinking that helps all — Rene Lessard (@ren_lessard) February 19, 2019

It really does. And best of all nobody has to worry about finding a way to make cows stop farting.

Win-win.

pic.twitter.com/cX6GcdEu91 — A L I N A (@alimommyof2) February 19, 2019

Cheers!

