I was just a victim of a hate crime y’all. I was recognized as the founder of Black Guns Matter by two white girls in North Philly in front of Max’s steaks. The attackers wore Ugg boots and MAGA hats. They poured Starbucks all over me while screaming “This is Cowboys country!” — Maj Toure (@MAJTOURE) February 17, 2019

Poor Maj! THE HORROR! Alert the media!

When do all the interviews about evil Starbucks and UGG-boots-wearing white girls start?! THIS IS TRUMP’S AMERICA.

HAAAAAAA.

Oh, ouch, ok, we may have actually injured ourselves laughing at this.

Well-played, Maj. Well freakin’ played.

Did they have on yoga pants? — OldHead (@PhillyOldSchl) February 17, 2019

Those monsters in their yoga pants and UGG boots!

They could have at least used Dunkin Coffee ☕️ — Michigan Open Carry (@MichOpenCarry) February 17, 2019

Believe all victims. Know that I stand with you during this traumatic time. — Lord Kinbote (@WaveDilson) February 17, 2019

Kinky. — sam atman 🐻 (@wert0o) February 17, 2019

Stop it.

Yoga pants and North Face jackets? — LiamMcP (@ShatteredFist) February 17, 2019

This is getting awfully specific.

That's awful, ugg boots are the new white hoods — Matthew Gallagher (@MattGall5) February 17, 2019

Annnd we are officially dead.

