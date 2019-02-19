Sounds like ‘Empire’ has slashed Jussie Smollett’s screen time …

From TMZ:

Jussie Smollett’s “Empire” screen time is getting slashed in the wake of a growing sentiment that he staged the so-called “attack.”

Production sources tell TMZ … Jussie was supposed to have 9 scenes and a big musical number in the second to the last episode — which is being shot now — but, 5 of his scenes have been cut, and his musical number has been 86’d.

As for the remaining 4 scenes … we’re told he’s no longer the focus. The scene features an ensemble, meaning he’s flanked by a number of cast members.