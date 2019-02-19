Sounds like ‘Empire’ has slashed Jussie Smollett’s screen time …

From TMZ:

Jussie Smollett’s “Empire” screen time is getting slashed in the wake of a growing sentiment that he staged the so-called “attack.”

Production sources tell TMZ … Jussie was supposed to have 9 scenes and a big musical number in the second to the last episode — which is being shot now —  but, 5 of his scenes have been cut, and his musical number has been 86’d.

As for the remaining 4 scenes  … we’re told he’s no longer the focus. The scene features an ensemble, meaning he’s flanked by a number of cast members.

So much for that whole musical number thing.

James Woods had some harsh words of advice for Jussie.

DAMN.

Odds on James getting locked for #LearnToCode? Now, he did add another word TO the hashtag so he might be ok but … ya’ never know with Twitter these days.

Karma indeed.

We’re not holding our breath for real consequences but we’ll see.

