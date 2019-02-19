Sounds like ‘Empire’ has slashed Jussie Smollett’s screen time …
Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' Role Slashed in Wake Of 'Attack' Scandal https://t.co/M0voflrJip
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2019
From TMZ:
Jussie Smollett’s “Empire” screen time is getting slashed in the wake of a growing sentiment that he staged the so-called “attack.”
Production sources tell TMZ … Jussie was supposed to have 9 scenes and a big musical number in the second to the last episode — which is being shot now — but, 5 of his scenes have been cut, and his musical number has been 86’d.
As for the remaining 4 scenes … we’re told he’s no longer the focus. The scene features an ensemble, meaning he’s flanked by a number of cast members.
So much for that whole musical number thing.
James Woods had some harsh words of advice for Jussie.
#LearnToCodeBitch https://t.co/Kz5Dr1u86C
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 19, 2019
DAMN.
Odds on James getting locked for #LearnToCode? Now, he did add another word TO the hashtag so he might be ok but … ya’ never know with Twitter these days.
— Chris Elmlund (@ChrisElmlund) February 19, 2019
Learn to code? I’d be surprised if he learned to tie his own shoelaces.
— Cris Tout (@Cris_Tout) February 19, 2019
Savage. pic.twitter.com/KdxU4GULUc
— Armando Gavillán ❌ (@Aramnd76) February 19, 2019
Yass! pic.twitter.com/Af5GejbtGa
— Melissa Cast (@pinkticus) February 19, 2019
Karma 🙂
— MILLER (@Curtman_Rocks) February 19, 2019
Karma indeed.
— [not a robot?] (@cryptoMD45) February 19, 2019
It’s about time there are consequences
— KS Girl (@BettyMKitchen1) February 19, 2019
We’re not holding our breath for real consequences but we’ll see.
