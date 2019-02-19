This editor actually had a request from several of our readers to do another piece with Sean Spicier’s tweets. Granted, we’ve been covering our favorite parody account for years now (crazy how time flies, right?) but he/she just seems to get more and more popular.

We thought for sure when Sean Spicer was no longer Trump’s press secretary that people would figure out this account is not him (or at least stop caring) and yet here we are writing about more people screaming at the parody as if he were the real deal.

And we’re still laughing at them.

Good times.

Like his tweet on Jussie Smollett:

Watching the Left screech at Sean Spicier never gets old.

And the LANGUAGE from some of these people … sheesh!

Who could forget the many National Emergencies ol’ Bubba Clinton declared, right?

Payin off porn stars? Try something a little believable next time pic.twitter.com/SFPvvT5GxG — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 16, 2019

Eeeeek.

Our eyes.

If you’re drinking ANYTHING while reading this article now would be a good time to put it down.

I didn’t say it was a national emergency, he did pic.twitter.com/OdVXKWVGn2 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 15, 2019

SO MAD THEY BROKE OUT THE CAPS.

Now, we’re only guessing that this tweet is about Kamala Harris but still … it sure sounds like her.

You say that like it’s a bad thing pic.twitter.com/AmzN04COSM — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 13, 2019

Hilarious, someone telling a parody his 15 minutes are up.

And speaking of hilarious, people are angrier at Sean for explaining how to NOT have Native American jokes told about you than they are about someone actually lying about being a Native American.

Those nutty Lefties.

Probably should have noted something else pic.twitter.com/VpwKBxgv96 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 12, 2019

Bigotry?

Alrighty then.

I love that song!

🎶Blinded by the light…🎶 pic.twitter.com/44HPgFkmgn — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 11, 2019

HAAAAA! YES!

They were the tallest people to ever attend an inauguration! pic.twitter.com/LuUS1Q2Djq — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 11, 2019

These people seriously need some new material.

Wow.

Clean up on aisle 3 pic.twitter.com/8JHxupMuuC — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 11, 2019

Seriously.

See what we mean?!

Please keep my balls out of your mouth pic.twitter.com/jKMXXVBifS — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 10, 2019

*our eyes, again*

Don’t know if I would call her a racist…just an opportunist pic.twitter.com/E5OKXQ68ea — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 10, 2019

We see what he did here.

Oh, and one left over from the Ralph Northam ‘blackface’ incident which seems to have magically disappeared:

We all have to do our part pic.twitter.com/bjntWHsorW — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 10, 2019

Ain’t that the truth?

Related:

‘Wait’ll they see THIS’: We didn’t think it possible but Iowahawk just made peeps outraged by John Wayne look even DUMBER

WINNING! Ben Shapiro has a stellar suggestion for Bernie Sanders’ 2020 slogan so of COURSE Lefties are all pissed off

She’s gonna BLOOOW! Sen. Amy Klobuchar almost SNAPS while defending why she snaps at her staff and OMG-LOL