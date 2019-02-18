You guys remember the story of the transgender woman (man, this editor can never keep this straight) who got really angry at a GameStop when they didn’t call him … her … ma’am? His or her name (or however we’re supposed to write it) is apparently Sara Tonin and he or she has released a rap song responding to criticism.
Or something.
Can’t make this up.
Yeah … you know what, we got nothin’.
Just watch it.
The transgender ma’am from the GameStop freakout has released a rap song responding to criticism. 😆 (This is not a joke) pic.twitter.com/WIUT7LVjLx
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 18, 2019
Super Ma’am.
K.
Not judging.
Much.
We are officially in the Twilight Zone.
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 18, 2019
Welcome to 2019.
And you all thought 2018 was LIT.
We are being trolled, right?
— DAVID-IN-NYC (@DAVID_IN_NYC) February 18, 2019
You know, it’s hard to tell these days.
Oh dear pic.twitter.com/AAJiO2hdBe
— Dave (@davebrooker322) February 18, 2019
— Earth Camper (@Earth_Drifter) February 18, 2019
— NevermoreNightscapes (L26)💀 (@sky_nightscapes) February 18, 2019
— Mike Bingham (@BingMichaels) February 18, 2019
— Swapnil Chavan (@popya00) February 18, 2019
D’oh!
WHAT THE HELLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL😨😮🙄😳 pic.twitter.com/RKP4npAtYb
— Guardian_Elite (@Guardian_Elite) February 18, 2019
You’re WELCOME.
