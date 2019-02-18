You guys remember the story of the transgender woman (man, this editor can never keep this straight) who got really angry at a GameStop when they didn’t call him … her … ma’am? His or her name (or however we’re supposed to write it) is apparently Sara Tonin and he or she has released a rap song responding to criticism.

Or something.

Can’t make this up.

Yeah … you know what, we got nothin’.

Just watch it.

The transgender ma’am from the GameStop freakout has released a rap song responding to criticism. 😆 (This is not a joke) pic.twitter.com/WIUT7LVjLx — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 18, 2019

Super Ma’am.

K.

Not judging.

Much.

We are officially in the Twilight Zone. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 18, 2019

Welcome to 2019.

And you all thought 2018 was LIT.

We are being trolled, right? — DAVID-IN-NYC (@DAVID_IN_NYC) February 18, 2019

You know, it’s hard to tell these days.

D’oh!

You’re WELCOME.

Related:

Hello pot, meet KETTLE! Mollie Hemingway REKT The Atlantic’s EIC. for claiming Trump is a threat to physical safety of journos

‘Lying or she’s INCOMPETENT’: Frank Luntz takes Vox’s Liz Plank APART for claiming media didn’t push ‘This is MAGA country’

ACTUAL journo Andy Ngo has been chronicling responses about #JussieSmollett in 1 HUGE (and infuriating) thread and just WOW