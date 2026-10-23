Abdul El-Sayed Has AWKWARD Meltdown, Talks Over Bret Baier When Confronted With 2012 Letter

Brett Baier and Abdul El-Sayed had a very awkward exchange over the ... Muslim Brotherhood.

WOW this exchange. @BretBaier tried to give Abdul El-Sayed a chance to finally explain the 2012 letter in support of the Muslim Brotherhood and Abdul awkwardly tries to speak over him. This flailing defensiveness is why we’re on week 3 on this issue. https://t.co/xy8enk74fi — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 23, 2026

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El-Sayed cannot stop talking over people. It's so weird.

Brutal. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 23, 2026

Also, at the end he said he voted for Kamala in the last presidential primary. How did he vote for Kamala Harris in the last presidential primary? In 2024, Kamala was not elected in a primary. Joe Biden dropped out. In 2020, Kamala dropped out before Michigan. Is that more pandering for the black vote in Michigan?

The fact that @AbdulElSayed gets so hostile to Baier's simple, fair question suggests there is something there worth looking into. But he all but admits he signed the 2012 Muslim Brotherhood letter, which his campaign has so far refused to comment on. https://t.co/7kXywl08W1 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 23, 2026

He's a very unstable person.

Abdul El-Sayed does not want to deal with the substance of the letter he signed in which he urged then-President of Egypt Mohammed Morsi to purge the press and the police. Morsi had been a senior Muslim Brotherhood official and the nominee of its political wing, the Freedom and Justice Party, following the Arab Spring and the resignation of Hosni Mubarak. El-Sayed talks over @BretBaier and that reflexive sputtering of talking points is more revealing than any answer he could have given. He’s an angry extremist and Michigan voters know from this clip that he will never respond to their concerns unless they correspond to his own deeply held convictions. He won’t answer questions now and if elected he never will. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 23, 2026

He knows it's not good for him. He thinks he can just keep talking over everyone and intimidate people.

"Who did you vote for in the last presidential primary" "Kamala Harris". LMFAOOOO liar. Does he not know Harris wasn't in the primary? — the weezo hunter 🇷🇴🇺🇸 (@Kurisu__52) October 23, 2026

Last 15 seconds - The last Michigan presidential primary was February 27th. Joe Biden and Uncommitted were the only two candidates on the ballot for the Democrats. Uncommitted got 13% of the vote. But El-Jihadi here tells Bret he voted for Kamala Harris? In February with Joe running for reelection? Why don't I believe him? — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) October 23, 2026

This guy is a con artist.

Abdul is a loser — Based Jew (@Ranger22421) October 24, 2026

He really did not want video of Bret Baier reading that letter out loud to his face. — Holden (@Holden114) October 24, 2026

There isn't a more insufferable and fragile man child than @AbdulElSayed. Everybody is so tired of this, 'you're only asking because I'm a Muslim' bulls**t. — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) October 24, 2026

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Wow this guy is some piece of work. Can't wait for his concession speech. — James K Bishop (@James_K_Bishop) October 24, 2026

Can't happen soon enough.

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