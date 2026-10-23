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Abdul El-Sayed Has AWKWARD Meltdown, Talks Over Bret Baier When Confronted With 2012 Letter

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 23, 2026 8:50 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Has AWKWARD Meltdown, Talks Over Bret Baier When Confronted With 2012 Letter
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

Brett Baier and Abdul El-Sayed had a very awkward exchange over the ... Muslim Brotherhood. 

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El-Sayed cannot stop talking over people. It's so weird. 

Also, at the end he said he voted for Kamala in the last presidential primary. How did he vote for Kamala Harris in the last presidential primary? In 2024, Kamala was not elected in a primary. Joe Biden dropped out. In 2020, Kamala dropped out before Michigan. Is that more pandering for the black vote in Michigan? 

He's a very unstable person.

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He knows it's not good for him. He thinks he can just keep talking over everyone and intimidate people.

This guy is a con artist. 

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Can't happen soon enough. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BRET BAIER | KAMALA HARRIS | MICHIGAN

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