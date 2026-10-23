‘Get It Together’: Ohio's Greg Landsman Mocked for Emotional Meltdown on Live TV

Oh, brother.

Watch to see why @RepGregLandsman got emotional during an interview about the midterm elections. ⬇️ https://t.co/XkxKAlbDxr — The Arena on CNN (@TheArenaCNN) October 21, 2026

Advertisement

He's crying over a commercial. A political commercial. How do these people function in real life if they can't handle a political commercial?

Why do we have a sitting Congressman from Ohio @GregLandsman crying on live TV? This is getting embarrassing. Get it together. — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 22, 2026

Generally, men don't get this emotional over women they aren't canoodling. Just saying.

Normalize almost never crying on camera. You should have an extremely good reason. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 23, 2026

It's almost never a good idea and honestly, leaders need to be a bit stoic.

OMG look at this estrogen-soaked male. He's so sad. — Steve Summers (@SteveSummersIRL) October 23, 2026

Maybe he's having his monthly cycle.

Bruh WHAT why is he CRYING LMFAOOOOO — Sam Valk (@Valkyrie_News17) October 22, 2026

@TheArenaCNN @RepGregLandsman What a f-ing soft man. I am embarrassed for him and his family. — Dawn Roche (@dawn_roche9) October 22, 2026

He might have Low T.

@TheArenaCNN @RepGregLandsman Women (and trans-men) on birth control love seeing emotional men. @RepGregLandsman is pandering for the feminist vote. — 0llie Gorky 🇺🇸 (@fr0hickey) October 22, 2026

@TheArenaCNN @RepGregLandsman Oh no, tell me more about the toxic commercial. 🙄 https://t.co/mPtzTfV5Ry — J.T. Marlin (@JTMarlin007) October 23, 2026

Oh, that's (D) different.

@TheArenaCNN @RepGregLandsman Could cnn be any more theatrical and one sided. — Maryanne213 🇺🇸 (@MaryanneY213) October 22, 2026

Apparently, they are all really going through it. Have they seen bad polls?

@TheArenaCNN @RepGregLandsman Dude can't give one specific example why Amy Acton is "a special human being." And being "special" isn't the compliment he thinks it is. — 2shy2fly (@2shy2fly2025) October 23, 2026

Oh, we know she's 'special'. She apparently rages at her family and mirrors. She's quite strange.

@TheArenaCNN @RepGregLandsman What a pansy 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Blanche Devereaux1776🇺🇸 (@InkdQueen) October 22, 2026

@TheArenaCNN @RepGregLandsman https://t.co/jr32M8N1Mk — Bravo Charlie Mike (@brent_maz) October 23, 2026

Bless his heart.

@TheArenaCNN she ain't cut out to be governor, she had massive panic attacks in her last position etc, she seems like she's straight out of a beer joint often, it's simply a video of her mother's opinion, voters can make of it what they will, look into it..it can hurt OR help her — Kyle 🇺🇸 (@standrkm) October 23, 2026

Advertisement

It sounds like she could use some therapy.

@TheArenaCNN @RepGregLandsman I would vote for ANYONE but a Democrat. The Democratic Party is a danger to our republic. — DDD (@DougDaniels7) October 23, 2026

@TheArenaCNN @RepGregLandsman What did he think about Obama claiming Romney killed people? — Bills by a Billion (@Whatdidyousay82) October 23, 2026

Did he have a breakdown over that?

@TheArenaCNN @RepGregLandsman Crying on camera as a politician about this is very very not a good look. — CB (@cbanner1) October 23, 2026

It's embarrassing.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.