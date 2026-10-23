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‘Get It Together’: Ohio's Greg Landsman Mocked for Emotional Meltdown on Live TV

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 23, 2026 8:30 PM
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‘Get It Together’: Ohio's Greg Landsman Mocked for Emotional Meltdown on Live TV
Twitchy

Oh, brother.

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He's crying over a commercial. A political commercial. How do these people function in real life if they can't handle a political commercial? 

Generally, men don't get this emotional over women they aren't canoodling. Just saying.

It's almost never a good idea and honestly, leaders need to be a bit stoic. 

Maybe he's having his monthly cycle.

He might have Low T.

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Oh, that's (D) different. 

Apparently, they are all really going through it. Have they seen bad polls?

Oh, we know she's 'special'. She apparently rages at her family and mirrors. She's quite strange.

Bless his heart. 

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It sounds like she could use some therapy. 

Did he have a breakdown over that?

It's embarrassing. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CNN | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | OHIO

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