Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Claims She Drives a 2016 Camry … Then This Photo Drops

Apparently, the good Congresswoman from Minnesota really isn't in to following laws and filing accurate paperwork. Like, in any area of her life.

In last night’s interview, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said she drives a 2016 Toyota Camry. This photo from the October 12 search of her DC home shows a Toyota Camry in the driveway with Minnesota license plate tabs— that expired more than three years ago. Could this be the Camry she mentioned? — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) October 23, 2026

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So, either she's that neighbor who just has an old junk car it doesn't drive sitting around or she's driving a car with a really, really expired tag from a whole other state. Good thing D.C. police aren't really big sticklers on enforcing the law.

@lizcollin Meanwhile all of us Minnesota residents that pay heavily to renew our tabs every year continue to get squeezed. Still over $400/year to register our 2020 Toyota Highlander. People paying over $1,000/year to register newer vehicles. Rules for thee, but not for me… — TravieMins (@MinsTravie) October 23, 2026

If you haven't noticed, Ilhan Omar sees laws as suggestions and not really things she has to follow.

Great find. Why is she still in congress collecting a check from taxpayers? — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) October 23, 2026

And has been for years.

It’s cheaper to pay the fine then to renew 😆 — MN Republicans Northland Edition (@MNHD3BGOP) October 23, 2026

One would think a legislator, someone who makes laws, would want to follow laws. That should be important to them.

She can’t even pay for tabs?! — Minnesota Lady America First🇺🇸 (@BubbyBlu29353) October 23, 2026

She's above the law.

Some people DIDN’T do something at the DMV. 😎 — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) October 23, 2026

I mean, tabs are super expensive in MN, and she does live paycheck to paycheck. So I am guessing yes, that is her car. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸MN Veteran (Trish) (@Trish1214126171) October 23, 2026

Living in poverty on her six figure salary on the taxpayers' dime.

This behavior is quite common in Colorado.🤔 — Moose (@MOOSE5754) October 23, 2026

To be fair, people in Colorado are often stoned.

Ilhan Omar is a walking illegality. — Karen Smith 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@karen1smith1) October 23, 2026

She should change her first name to 'Illegal'.

so even her CAR is fraudulent? — Rosedragon (@Rosedragon108_) October 23, 2026

Ilhan is a regular outlaw.

Minnesota upped the fees on license plate tags by 400%. Ilhan Nur Said Elmi (allegedly) just decided that she doesnt want to pay that much so she just quit registering her car? Is there ANY fraud that she will not participate in?? 400% increase for thee, but not for me! — One flag, One land, One heart, One hand. (@KDJackman13) October 23, 2026

A typical leftist ... enact all kinds of fees on regular people and then refuse to pay them yourself.

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@lizcollin Somali congresswomen can't be bothered with tirivial things like tab renewal - that's only an issue for the "little people" of the state. — Keith Wick (@kwick2k) October 23, 2026

When you don't consider yourself American, you don't feel like you have to follow the laws of America.

@lizcollin She thought she was untouchable — Kathryn Brandt (@KBtheFirst) October 23, 2026

Maybe she is. Time will tell.

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