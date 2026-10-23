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Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Claims She Drives a 2016 Camry … Then This Photo Drops

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 23, 2026 3:30 PM
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Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Claims She Drives a 2016 Camry … Then This Photo Drops
Twitchy

Apparently, the good Congresswoman from Minnesota really isn't in to following laws and filing accurate paperwork. Like, in any area of her life.

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So, either she's that neighbor who just has an old junk car it doesn't drive sitting around or she's driving a car with a really, really expired tag from a whole other state. Good thing D.C. police aren't really big sticklers on enforcing the law. 

If you haven't noticed, Ilhan Omar sees laws as suggestions and not really things she has to follow. 

And has been for years. 

One would think a legislator, someone who makes laws, would want to follow laws. That should be important to them. 

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She's above the law.

Living in poverty on her six figure salary on the taxpayers' dime.

To be fair, people in Colorado are often stoned.

She should change her first name to 'Illegal'.

Ilhan is a regular outlaw.

A typical leftist ... enact all kinds of fees on regular people and then refuse to pay them yourself.

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When you don't consider yourself American, you don't feel like you have to follow the laws of America. 

Maybe she is. Time will tell. 

 

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News Topics CONGRESS | CORRUPTION | ILHAN OMAR | MINNESOTA

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