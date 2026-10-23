Dumbest Tweet of the Week: Brian Krassenstein Posts Celebrity Name-Change List to Defend Ilhan Omar

The Krassenstein Brothers continue to be in a tight race to tweet the dumbest things possible.

According to MAGA standards, all these people should be arrested because they changed their name like Ilhan Omar allegedly did. https://t.co/k7wNNOR12I — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 23, 2026

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Brian seems to believe Ilhan Omar is being investigated because she changed her name. So, he published a whole list of people who have changed their names, mostly for stardom's sake. This is not a smart person.

Conflating a massive list of people who changed their names with the specific allegations surrounding Iljhan Omar is either deliberate intellectual dishonesty or a staggering failure of comprehension. Which is it? — Exit the Left (@_ExitTheLeft) October 23, 2026

Again, it takes a certain IQ to understand analogies and apparently Brian isn't there. This isn't one.

What is dimwit @DarlineGrahamSC voting name in So. Carolina and DC? Does she ever use her husband's name? — Weezie Proud Resister (@itsweezie) October 23, 2026

One of Brian's equally dumb followers thinks the fact Darline Graham is using her maiden name for this race is also the same. Lord, help them not be so stupid.

BFD!!! None of these people are members of Congress. — Flippin_U-Da-Bird (@SoUcanBlowMe) October 23, 2026

Also, changing your name for a stage name isn't a crime. Ilhan is being investigated for changing her name in order to commit crimes.

The problem you have with your argument is stage names are not signed on legal documents or being called by first & last name or name changed do to marriage do not violate the law. — JACQUELINE GENOVESE (@JACQUELINEGENO1) October 23, 2026

The problem with his argument is it's ignorant, much like him.

Did any of them marry their brother without their knowledge? — The Sloppening (Parody) (@TheSloppening) October 23, 2026

That's a tricky situation.

@krassenstein none of them married a sibling — streiff (@streiffredstate) October 23, 2026

@krassenstein America would be much better off without you. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) October 23, 2026

And Ilhan Omar, for that matter.

Brian, are you trolling, genuinely this misinformed, or just spectacularly incapable of understanding the distinction being discussed? I’m genuinely asking, because conflating a massive list of people who changed their names with the specific allegations surrounding Omar is either deliberate intellectual dishonesty or a staggering failure of comprehension. Which is it? — Exit the Left (@_ExitTheLeft) October 23, 2026

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He just hopes his dorky followers believe this tripe.

@krassenstein None of them used a fake name to apply for citizenship. None of them used a fake name to apply for congress. But then again if you were honest you wouldn’t be able to push your lie — SCRUBBEN_BUBBLES (@SCRUBBENBUBBLES) October 23, 2026

He's a leftist. They're the opposite of honest.

@krassenstein You’re in desperation mode!!!! Start working on the list with people in the USA that married their own sibling to fraud our immigration process. You will need it. — joey fatony (@joeboogie132) October 23, 2026

If Brian can find anyone on that list that fits that criteria, he should start investigating them.

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