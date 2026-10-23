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Dumbest Tweet of the Week: Brian Krassenstein Posts Celebrity Name-Change List to Defend Ilhan Omar

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 23, 2026 6:30 PM
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Dumbest Tweet of the Week: Brian Krassenstein Posts Celebrity Name-Change List to Defend Ilhan Omar
Fuzzy Chimp

The Krassenstein Brothers continue to be in a tight race to tweet the dumbest things possible.

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Brian seems to believe Ilhan Omar is being investigated because she changed her name. So, he published a whole list of people who have changed their names, mostly for stardom's sake. This is not a smart person.

Again, it takes a certain IQ to understand analogies and apparently Brian isn't there. This isn't one.

One of Brian's equally dumb followers thinks the fact Darline Graham is using her maiden name for this race is also the same. Lord, help them not be so stupid. 

Also, changing your name for a stage name isn't a crime. Ilhan is being investigated for changing her name in order to commit crimes. 

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The problem with his argument is it's ignorant, much like him. 

That's a tricky situation. 

And Ilhan Omar, for that matter. 

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He just hopes his dorky followers believe this tripe. 

He's a leftist. They're the opposite of honest. 

If Brian can find anyone on that list that fits that criteria, he should start investigating them. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | CORRUPTION | ILHAN OMAR | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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