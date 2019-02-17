Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction to Amazon pulling out of New York City proved what we knew all along … she’s just not the brightest crayon in the box when it comes to economics. Or government. Or policy.

Or much of anything.

But we digress.

Boomieleaks perhaps summed her position on Amazon up best of all with a tweet about pizza coupons; yes, Twitter is weird.

The joke, of course, being that the pizza place lost out on selling the pizzas …

AOC didn’t seem to get it though.

Umm … yeah, wow.

No.

Anyone else want pizza now?

We checked to make sure it was her and not a parody.

True story.

We’ve found it’s better not to ask.

Always fun reading AOC.

Heh.

