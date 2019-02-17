Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction to Amazon pulling out of New York City proved what we knew all along … she’s just not the brightest crayon in the box when it comes to economics. Or government. Or policy.

Or much of anything.

But we digress.

Boomieleaks perhaps summed her position on Amazon up best of all with a tweet about pizza coupons; yes, Twitter is weird.

Costumer: “I’d like to order 25 pizzas. I have a 10-dollar-off coupon I’d like to use, too.”@AOC: “No, you must pay full menu price! I will not accept your evil coupon.” Costumer: “I’ll just take my business elsewhere.”@AOC: “Hey boss I just saved us $10 can I have a raise?” — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) February 15, 2019

The joke, of course, being that the pizza place lost out on selling the pizzas …

AOC didn’t seem to get it though.

More like, “I’d like to order 25 pizzas. I made up this $300-off coupon + demand you take it, and if you want to talk about it at all I’ll leave.” Queens: Where did this coupon come from? $300 is too much. Who gave this to you? This is weird. Them: I TOLD YOU $300 OFF 25 PIZZAS https://t.co/nPfQAssYnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 15, 2019

Umm … yeah, wow.

No.

This metaphor got away from you faster than 25,000 jobs did from Queens. — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) February 15, 2019

More like.. we can’t cook pizzas because we ran out of cheese, sauce, and bread thanks to socialism. But everyone has money!!! — John Such (@johnsuch) February 17, 2019

Anyone else want pizza now?

Yeah, and if the company printed the coupon it should be honored. If not the customer has every right to go to a different company. The only one loosing is the company missing out of the $ they would have earned. It's like you dont understand economics at all. — Kenneth Edward Neary (@NearyKen) February 17, 2019

The city made the "coupon," not Amazon. — soonerhokie (@soonerhokie) February 16, 2019

Quickly becoming a parody account. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) February 17, 2019

We checked to make sure it was her and not a parody.

True story.

Economics are not your strong suit — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) February 15, 2019

You have to address the fact that you postured (on video) that this deal breaking off saved NY 3 billion dollars when it did not. That's where the satire behind the tweet is coming from. — 🌛 (@xMOONS) February 15, 2019

We’ve found it’s better not to ask.

Always fun reading AOC.

Heh.

Related:

