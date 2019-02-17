As Twitchy readers know, S.E. Cupp really and truly flipped her lid late Saturday night when basically all of Right-leaning Twitter (Trump supporters and not) called her out for shaming ‘Trumpsters’ for being giddy over the Jussie Smollett hoax. These folks weren’t giddy, they were well and truly vindicated after being accused ONCE AGAIN of a horrible act they didn’t commit by the Left and a media more than happy to push a false narrative as long as it dissed the right people.

S.E. should probably spend some time apologizing today but yeah, that’ll happen.

And nothing helped her case more than Brian Stelter quote-tweeting her … ROFL.

"This is sad no matter your politics." https://t.co/DuqLVATWrb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 17, 2019

Even after all of this time, Brian hasn’t learned to leave things like this alone. Oh, we get it, he was trying to support S.E. and make some stupid point about how everyone should be upset over Jussie’s lies but he just ended up annoying everyone.

As usual.

And the backfire is glorious.

If a Republican voter did this you’d lead with it every day through 2020. Sadly you’ll bury it after a day — Steve Pushey (@SPushey) February 17, 2019

You sure were giddy when “the story” was flipped — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) February 17, 2019

How many times have we seen this? You can’t let Trump hatred get to you this much. — Jeff Jensen (@jeffjensenshow) February 17, 2019

Just admit you would rather a real hate crime had taken place — Crypto Popsicle (@CryptoPopsicle) February 17, 2019

A big difference between giddiness and gladness that once again the media ran with a false narrative. Many people that the story was questionable. Few dared to go there for obvious reasons.@brianstelter @realDonaldTrump — Tom Koogler (@bulldogsrule80) February 17, 2019

So much competition.

Spare us the sadness act. — Reagan Rules (@ReaganRules2) February 17, 2019

It is the initial overwhelmingly #politicallycorrect response to this fiasco that is of enormous concern. — Frederick R. Lynch (@FrederickRLynch) February 17, 2019

I laugh when the words “Stelter”and “reliable sources” are used in the same subject-The arrogance of Stelter in terms of Covington and Kavanaugh, combined with self righteousness-the difference w/Smollett, show us why we should never trust people who call themselves journalists — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) February 17, 2019

Stick a fork in it. — Jay K (@JayKlos) February 17, 2019

What he said.

No, this exposes the length some people will go to paint conservatives as something they are not… it is a teachable moment. — Coding Tiger, Smirking Dragon (@RJGeezer) February 17, 2019

Absolutely true.

But we’re not holding our breath that Brian or any of these other media yahoos will learn a damn thing.

