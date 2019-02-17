There has to be something in the water at CNN … seriously.

S.E. Cupp used to be someone many of us on the Right looked up to, especially those of us who may lean a tad bit more libertarian on some issues, so to see her trying to shame ‘Trumpers’ who felt truly vindicated when the Jussie Smollett incident fell apart (like most of us knew it would), is so damn disappointing.

Because, you know, somehow this was all still the ‘Trumper’s’ fault.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write her tweets.

The giddiness among Trumpsters over the Smollett news is gross. This story is awful. He allegedly abused police resources, exploited raw divisions in this country, and made it harder for every victim of a hate crime to report. This is sad no matter your politics. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

Giddiness?

Would have been great if your profession chose the word “allegedly” more judiciously than you are now. That’s why we’re here fwiw https://t.co/aKgI3FBbDl — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2019

True story.

What was I wrong about and whom did I smear? https://t.co/JmhXi6HjsP — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

Oh, just a bunch of Trump supporters. No biggie, S.E. *eye roll*

Note, she went off in QT (quote-tweet) on so many people on her feed that we’re just including those tweets since you can see who she is quoting and what they tweeted.

I didn’t condemn them at all. But revenge is a shallow end to an awful story with so many victims, including them. https://t.co/E3vlbxR1VT — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

Revenge? Oh brother.

As you know, Ive fought the narrative that all Trump voters are racists. I think your admitted giddiness undermines your message that you actually care about real racism. Instead you’re just pointing to fake racism and saying, “See? It doesn’t exist!” https://t.co/YfJHgfBcxS — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

She’s fought so hard for Trump supporters.

Alrighty then.

I did, as you pointed out with my actual quotes. https://t.co/EQSYk9c4xn — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

Right.

I didn’t blame Trump supporters for anything. And that you find me “unbearable” is boring. Just boring. Zzzzzz https://t.co/ZZN2tHCmYN — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

So boring she had to tell him he was boring and pretend like she was going to sleep.

She mad.

I haven’t commented on this story until tonight. And you know I’m pissed that he exploited real bigotry. Vindication is a short term means to a long term end that we both fight for. I’m disappointed that you don’t see that. https://t.co/tmRaRqyR1o — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

It just got worse, folks.

No, we waited for the facts. Period. https://t.co/FuYy5pLt8b — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

RIIIIIIIIGHT. OMG.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

*dies*

Maybe you should check our ratings. My show beats Fox and MSNBC every night. Sometimes by double. Thanks for the shoutout. https://t.co/uoZITbQz4N — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

We thought CJ was boring and yet here she is answering him again.

Who said you weren’t?!? Not me!

“What I am actually saying: the President and our movement at large are not racist, despite the constant media narrative that we’re bigoted simpletons.” https://t.co/qS46y9wUzR — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

Told you she was mad.

She even doubled down.

Trumpsters just proving my point all night. I comment – for the first time- on Smollett, lamenting his awful, inexcusable exploitation of hate and division, and call out their giddiness over this awful, inexcusable exploitation. And they respond with… giddiness. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

Wow.

I am also glad that the truth came out. But what was righted? Did we just solve anything? No, in fact Jussie’s story just set us back. How is that justice? https://t.co/aIllS5cCMr — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

The only way S.E. could understand why Trump supporters feel vindicated (again) is if she were somehow painted as a racist, dangerous bigot (even though she’s not) committing hate crimes (that she didn’t). And then she’d have to watch the media support those smears against her over and over again …

Maybe THEN she’d get it.

You can argue all you want that the Jussie story is vindication for Trump. That’s part of the story. But what he actually did is set a movement back. If you’re worried about race, gender, sex, trans threats…this imperils them all. That’s the important takeaway, not politics. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

No one said it was vindication for Trump.

Just hush now, woman? Thanks for the suggestion, but no, won’t. https://t.co/bWaQPAXKYp — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

FFS.

I’m HERE for the ratio. From you clowns? Bring it. https://t.co/GkXnQGjU1N — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

Someone should have really told her just to go to bed.

Please stay and keep saying everything you would like to say. pic.twitter.com/J77oYpODTE — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 17, 2019

Me, with the Trumpsters right now: pic.twitter.com/Z0hjttKmQE — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2019

And even after all of that, she still doesn’t get it.

Speaking of giddiness:

Shot

Chaser

Puking in the toilet bowl. pic.twitter.com/FD7mqjuWg0 — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) February 17, 2019

Not a great look, Ms. Cupp.

