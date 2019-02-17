There has to be something in the water at CNN … seriously.

S.E. Cupp used to be someone many of us on the Right looked up to, especially those of us who may lean a tad bit more libertarian on some issues, so to see her trying to shame ‘Trumpers’ who felt truly vindicated when the Jussie Smollett incident fell apart (like most of us knew it would), is so damn disappointing.

Because, you know, somehow this was all still the ‘Trumper’s’ fault.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write her tweets.

Giddiness?

True story.

Oh, just a bunch of Trump supporters. No biggie, S.E. *eye roll*

Note, she went off in QT (quote-tweet) on so many people on her feed that we’re just including those tweets since you can see who she is quoting and what they tweeted.

Revenge? Oh brother.

She’s fought so hard for Trump supporters.

Alrighty then.

Right.

So boring she had to tell him he was boring and pretend like she was going to sleep.

She mad.

It just got worse, folks.

RIIIIIIIIGHT. OMG.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

*dies*

We thought CJ was boring and yet here she is answering him again.

Told you she was mad.

She even doubled down.

Wow.

The only way S.E. could understand why Trump supporters feel vindicated (again) is if she were somehow painted as a racist, dangerous bigot (even though she’s not) committing hate crimes (that she didn’t). And then she’d have to watch the media support those smears against her over and over again …

Maybe THEN she’d get it.

No one said it was vindication for Trump.

FFS.

Someone should have really told her just to go to bed.

And even after all of that, she still doesn’t get it.

Speaking of giddiness:

Not a great look, Ms. Cupp.

