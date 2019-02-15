We haven’t written about Sally Kohn in a while (you’re welcome), but truth be told, if this editor had to look at one more tweet to, from, or about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez today she was going to throw her computer out the damn window.

We get it, AOC is a treasure trove of twittery BUT OMG, calling uncle today.

Besides, these tweets from Sally lecturing Trump about having a temper tantrum are something else.

America’s parents teach their children that if you don’t get your way, you’ve gotta just accept it and not throw a tantrum. America’s President is doing precisely the opposite. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 15, 2019

Nothing says fail like lecturing Trump about not throwing a temper tantrum when he doesn’t ‘get his way’ and then tweeting something like this.

Donald Trump is the national emergency. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 15, 2019

Pretty sure she’s the LAST person who should be lecturing anyone about temper tantrums.

So is your career — John Lantieri (@johnnybags802) February 15, 2019

Ouch.

Like we said, we haven’t been writing about her as much …

No u!

🙄🙄🙄 Oh sorry I thought we were doing third grade insults. — Chris Adkins (@topheradkins) February 15, 2019

What’s next? Will Sally make a joke about Trump’s mama?

Take a chill pill. — Swamp Rebel (@ksanton63) February 15, 2019

Excellent advice for everyone on the Left.

Now Sal, how does that sort of rhetoric benefit the country? Did you write a book about being nice? — Steve Staton (@staton_ss) February 15, 2019

Right?!

Editor’s note: When your father-in-law calls and asks how you could have missed Sally’s tweets you know you’ve gotta start paying better attention. Ha! *waves*

Related:

‘This is NOT a drill’! Trump shares EPIC video of Dems during #SOTU set to music and the Left’s meltdown is LEGENDARY

Wait, WAAAT?! Blue-check journo chick blames ‘horny Conservatives’ for AOC being outed over shady situation with boyfriend

Sit DOWN! Sen. Chris Murphy learns gun owners don’t scare EASY when threatened with his National Emergency ‘fantasy’