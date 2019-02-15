As Twitchy readers know, earlier today AOC was busted on Twitter for quietly hiring her boyfriend (which she claimed she did not BUUUUT yeah) which probably wouldn’t have been all that big of a deal if she hadn’t been complaining about lobbyists and the way evil people do ‘business’ in D.C.

Does she have a point on how dirty it is? Sure. Does allegedly hiring her boyfriend make her a giant hypocrite?

Oh Hell yeah it does.

He’s not your spouse. Is he being paid? At what level? It says “staff” not spouse or boyfriend. Furthermore he doesn’t appear to be in any groups and the House doesn’t use Google. Are you giving him access to your official calendar? Why does he have his own email address? — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) February 15, 2019

That’s why Luke Thompson broke the story … and then proceeded to get suspended because you know, it’s super mean to share public information about a public employee on Twitter or something.

And if you think THAT’S stupid, the way people are defending her and attacking Luke is shameful.

Typical, but shameful.

Look at this hot mess.

i really love the "horny conservatives angry at AOC for having a boyfriend" genre https://t.co/G2kKaWFfUo — libby watson (@libbycwatson) February 15, 2019

Huh? Nobody cares if she has a boyfriend, but if she’s paying him as a staffer …

You know what? We can’t.

Check, please.

#Firefighters

I really love the "complacent liberal media angry that anyone dare question their sacred cows and do their job for them" genre https://t.co/1kHKL3JSkR — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) February 15, 2019

Libby doesn't believe in capital letters, good Twitter dunks, or journalism. So, naturally, she's a journalist. https://t.co/CCzRNik5DL — National E-Mo-gency (@molratty) February 15, 2019

Naturally. Oh, and she’s got the pretty blue-check Twitter likes to grant to women who don’t shave their armpits and who rage just enough against Trump.

Girl power!

Yay Twitter.

