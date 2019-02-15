If we needed another reminder that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not really a Democrat but a Socialist we need look no further than this tweet from Steven Rattner. Never heard of him? We hadn’t either so we did a little Google and whaddya know, Steven was on Obama’s auto task force and was an economic adviser of sorts.

Obama.

So we’re thinking it’s safe to say Steven is a Democrat and even he seems to think AOC isn’t the brightest crayon in the box.

This may be the most economically ignorant statement I have ver read. https://t.co/6iURWXEaq9 — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) February 15, 2019

Let us reiterate here, this guy worked for Obama.

OBAMA.

Completely agree. Unfortunately, politicians on boths sides are all too eager to stoke fear, rather the speak the truth. Depending on which politician you're listening you, you'd think that either illegal immigrants or big corporations are causing the destruction of America. — Michael D. Klett (@michaeldklett) February 15, 2019

And as usual, the AOC zealots are jumping in front of their lady fair; wonder if these same people were Obama zombies as well? Life is funny, right?

Check out this fella called @realDonaldTrump. He makes her look like an Oracle. — Vikingsrule (@derek_macl) February 15, 2019

Dude. He’s an Obama guy.

“Nothing is more important in the face of a war than cutting taxes," declared Tom DeLay. @SteveRattner must have learned to read in 2004. 😐 — Chicagoland Frank (@fmcn) February 15, 2019

Lol ok Steve — snowflakekitty (@kittysnowflake) February 15, 2019

Snowflakekitty sure put Steve in his place, right?

Heh.

Why? Why do we need to give corporations breaks when that huge tax influx could help that community more than jobs? Why are jobs always more important than health of the community which is tax based investing. Corporations need to pay their own way! — James Lillian (@stoic_4u) February 15, 2019

They really don’t get it.

She is not the defacto speaker/leader for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. I wish the MSM would realize that.

The right wing hate machine will see to that, gleefully. — Dr. Mabuse (@ec195) February 15, 2019

Sorry, the Left CREATED her.

Have fun.

How did FOXXCON workout. Why are you for killing small business? They don’t get the same tax breaks. Everyone has the same rules — Heye (@Heyeonpolitics) February 15, 2019

Maybe. But why are we giving so much to corporations who don't pay federal taxes for them to expand, something they would do anyway? — AJ Brooks (@ABrooksJr) February 15, 2019

Huh?

Federal taxes …

You know what, we can’t even.

ROFL.

NYC is basically running at full capacity, and it’s right to oppose tax benefits that merely translates into higher prices for residents — nick Bradley (@ngbradley1) February 15, 2019

And once again, we are reminded how AOC got elected.

Yes… ignore the $2 billion a year in tax revenue they would have created for infrastructure, education or other projects… — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) February 15, 2019

Bingo.

This is called cutting your own nose off to spite your face or something, right?

