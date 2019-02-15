There are several people in social media mocking the Left for their ridiculous tweets about the Jussie Smollett story shrieking about hate in America before the facts of the alleged event were actually known. You’d think after what happened with Covington Catholic High School that these people would have figured out to keep their big mouths SHUT until the entire story is out.

But then again, this is the media, celebrities, and politicians of the Leftist persuasion so here we are.

@RedSteeze put together a fairly kick-a*s yet infuriating thread of various blue-check folks’ screenshots saying a whole lotta stupid things about MAGA, Trump, and ‘hate’ in America that we’re thinking they might wish they could take back now.

Maybe.

Anyway, enjoy.

* Cracks knuckles.

*Corks a 94 Bordeaux

* Taps microphone

* Clears throat

* Plays 1812 Overture.

* Wait for part with cannons… Cannons… Is everyone paying attention? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 15, 2019

The song is in your head now, right?

Admit it.

Wow.

At this rate, Trump will be president forever.

Kevin left out the fact that they were riding unicorns …

Oh good, AOC, Waters, Biden, and a bunch of other Democrats took this opportunity to make complete fools of themselves.

Nobody is giving hate a safe harbor, Joe.

Cripes.

Wow.

Far-right America.

Our media is irreparably broken. Good night. pic.twitter.com/Le604OLqLa — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 15, 2019

Indeed it is.

What a thread, right? But he did leave one off that we think should be included.

"When one of the most famous black and gay men in America is not safe, the message is clearer than it has ever been." The dangerous lies spewing from the right wing is killing & hurting our people. Thinking of you @JussieSmollett, and my LGBTQ neighbors.

https://t.co/edtIFWYAX1 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 30, 2019

Dangerous lies spewing from the right wing … stay classy, Rashida.

Wait, she’d have to be classy in the first place.

Our bad.

Related:

Just WOW –> THIS Peter Strzok text to Lisa Page released in 2017 even more DAMNING with McCabe ‘coup’

DAMN son, that’s a lot of backfire! Bill de Blasio tries tossing Amazon under the bus and even Lefties are calling BS

‘Conservatives are so SHOOK!’ The Babylon Bee hits AOC where it REALLY hurts (and it’s BRILLIANT)