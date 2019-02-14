Would someone please remind Mayor Bill de Blasio that it wasn’t Amazon acting alone in trying to come to New York City? Maybe he missed it (or he’s hoping his constituents did) but ol’ Bill played a HUGE (YUGE) part in this whole eff up.

Notice how hard he’s trying to throw Amazon under the bus …

You have to be tough to make it in New York City. We gave Amazon the opportunity to be a good neighbor and do business in the greatest city in the world. Instead of working with the community, Amazon threw away that opportunity. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 14, 2019

Just three days ago, de Blasio was claiming the Amazon deal was ‘mission critical’.

From the New York Business Journal:

The deal HE AND CUOMO put together for Amazon.

And here he is trying to blame Amazon for the whole mess.

What a schmuck.

This is a bad take — Molly Knefel (@mollyknefel) February 14, 2019

It is bad, even for him.

de blasio and amazon cuomo right now pic.twitter.com/fMwDCRVhQO — Mr Dyspeptic (@katzenbrau) February 14, 2019

I'm sorry…what? — Colin Wright (@cbw623) February 14, 2019

Community didnâ€™t want them.. donâ€™t put this on Amazon — thenyislander (@BrooklynGranite) February 14, 2019

Bill wants to put this on anyone BUT himself.

Thanks for trying to sell us out Bill. I voted for you and was excited by the energy you brought. But you're just another shill for billionaires I guess. I'm so proud of my borough and how they stood up to the Goliath you tried to pay — Rundazzo (@rundazzo) February 14, 2019

That.

Thatâ€™s hilarious. I thought they went to NYC because of the incentives YOU gave them, Mr. Mayor. But the woke fringe rebelled and so Amazon canceled, and now youâ€™re one of the rebels? You canâ€™t have it both ways. — Maranello1977 (@maranello1977) February 14, 2019

Oof.

This didn’t go over so hot, Bill.

Wasn't your office pretty instrumental in brokering the deal that caused everyone to be upset about this from the jump? — Forrest (@fshort90) February 14, 2019

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

Lol just hours ago your staff was touting an oped that proclaimed amazon was listening and being a great neighbor https://t.co/bZkt9WQ5pd — macartney (@macartney) February 14, 2019

You have to be kidding is what you have to be. — alicia (@wolvus) February 14, 2019

You’d think but nope.

