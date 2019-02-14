Would someone please remind Mayor Bill de Blasio that it wasn’t Amazon acting alone in trying to come to New York City? Maybe he missed it (or he’s hoping his constituents did) but ol’ Bill played a HUGE (YUGE) part in this whole eff up.

Notice how hard he’s trying to throw Amazon under the bus …

Just three days ago, de Blasio was claiming the Amazon deal was ‘mission critical’.

From the New York Business Journal:

As Amazon reconsiders its decision to base a second headquarters in Queens due to community pushback, New York City MayorÂ Bill de BlasioÂ said it’s “mission critical” to complete the HQ2 deal with the e-tailer.

The mayor’s comments came just days after rumors spread about how the Seattle-based e-commerce giant (NASDAQ: AMZN) wasÂ reconsidering Long Island CityÂ as a spot for its second headquarters, or HQ2.

Per Bloomberg, de Balsio, testifying before the New York State Legislatureâ€™s Joint Fiscal Committees, defended the deal he and Gov.Â Andrew CuomoÂ put together for Amazon:

We had a real live choice to make â€” 25,000 to 40,000 jobs, many of them good paying, that New Yorkers really want and that would be available to a wide range of New Yorkers. We want to build up our tech community, so to me it was mission critical that this city get those jobs rather than other cities.

The deal HE AND CUOMO put together for Amazon.

And here he is trying to blame Amazon for the whole mess.

What a schmuck.

It is bad, even for him.

Bill wants to put this on anyone BUT himself.

That.

Oof.

This didn’t go over so hot, Bill.

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

You’d think but nope.

