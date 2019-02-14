Whoever at ThinkProgress thought this crap story was a good idea seriously needs to have their heads examined. We get it, ThinkProgress itself is an oxymoron but THIS is not only a dumb take, but it’s seriously offensive on many levels.

Telling American Jews they must stand with a woman who has openly attacked them? Yeah, that’s not happening guys.

American Jews must stand with Ilhan Omar https://t.co/WbY082tErN pic.twitter.com/THNDSpCxqG — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 14, 2019

From ThinkProgress:

While doing little to temper the anti-Semitism within their own party, GOP leaders came out hard against Omar. As a working class, black Muslim woman and as the first refugee in Congress who threatens the 1 percent and the status quo, Omar served as the perfect distraction from the GOP’s own harmful policies. And if the Democratic leadership wanted to prove AIPAC has disproportionate influence in Congress, they couldn’t have done a better job than by issuing a joint statement about a single bad tweet. Omar is the kind of leader America — and the American Jewish community — needs in this historical moment, as we combat the rise of fascism. She’s fighting back against Islamophobia, racism, misogyny, and the power of the right-wing Jewish lobby. Progressive Jews need to stand with her against those attacks.

Look at how they try to flip this on the Right.

Typical and infuriating.

This take is so radioactive it gave me cancer. https://t.co/eFrHLAali2 — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) February 14, 2019

It’s really bad.

Little early to be drinking, innit? https://t.co/mkDmifNNha — Lizzy Lou Who☃️❄️ (@_wintergirl93) February 14, 2019

Psh, you’d think.

Never write and drink.

"hard pass" — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) February 14, 2019

Changing your brand to ThinkProgressively? — Doriano Carta (@Paisano) February 14, 2019

Uh, NO! — Barbara Winston (@BarbaraS370) February 14, 2019

Yeah come on Jews stand with the very people who consider you all a mortal enemy who would finish what the actual Nazis started in WWII if given the chance.

The far left have zero sense of reality & this article further proves that. — Mr. Bat-man 🍁🦇 (@KnightWing19) February 14, 2019

Been there. Done that.

Never again. Been there. Done that.#NeverAgain — Michael Verschleiser (@MosheVee) February 14, 2019

Absolutely NOT. — Dr. Doron Feinsilber (@DrFeinsilber) February 14, 2019

Wow…that's a really bad take. pic.twitter.com/r9QIMKDoJw — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) February 14, 2019

When hell freezes over. — Moses (@MoeBrainer) February 14, 2019

Man, ThinkProgress, you guys write some stupid crap but this here is some of the stupidest crap we’ve seen from you.

Maybe ever.

Way to go!

