Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced early this morning that they would be doing a 15-city tour plus a 50-state campaign to promote the Green New Deal. Ok, the entire premise of the deal is cutting down on certain costs and activities, many of which are connected in some way to transportation.

Right?

So the idea of a 15-city tour where we’re pretty sure AOC won’t be using cow farts to propel herself and her team from city-to-city seems a tad bit ironic, doncha think?

Let’s go: ‘We’re starting a 15-city tour + a 50-State campaign, starting in early primary states, to build political and public support for a Green New Deal.’ – @sunrisemvmt#ThisIsWhatDemocracyLooksLike ⬇️ https://t.co/bFs1nozd6e — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2019

Nothing like taking insanity on the road to make more people insane.

And using a bunch of fossil fuel to do it!

I trust you will be transporting this entourage via "non-fossil fuel" powered methods, #OcasioCortez? If you aren't then your whole proposal is hypocritical. — Milo™ (@chasbottom) February 14, 2019

Hypocritical and INSANE.

Yes.

True story, this editor giggled when she saw this.

Anyone that even remotely considers this needs to be locked up in an asylum and have their head examined — CP (@PIRATECP) February 14, 2019

So an initiative to get a handle on man made climate change and the undesirable consequences of such has turned into a social contract and a political agenda? Who saw that coming? — Michael (@mikev232323) February 14, 2019

Right?

Why do I feel like you watched Avengers: Infinity War, and thought Thanos was the good guy — Jon Caudillo (@JayCaudillo) February 14, 2019

Don’t give her any ideas.

Let the mass brainwashing begin — TheBarb (@thebarb888) February 14, 2019

If you ever wanted to own a Unicorn you better buy it now, there's going to be a run on them for this rollout… — RS (@blueline78) February 14, 2019

DAMMIT. We’re fresh out of unicorns too! As long as the leprechaun supply is still there we should be good to go. Gotta have our leprechauns ya’ know.

You can fly there on the wind created from cow farts — Frank (@TrendingViews1) February 14, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

This is doubly (triply?) hilarious because we just heard about how much AOC’s campaign spent on air travel versus her precious public transport in 2018.

ICYMI yesterday:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's 2018 Campaign Spent $20,490 On Air Travel, $3,147 On Rail… also, "the campaign utilized the car services Lyft, Juno, and Uber to the tune of $14,288, while disbursements for the Metro totaled $5,368." @__TheScript__https://t.co/w9NLC4A8k3 pic.twitter.com/3TCf5Hjvia — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 14, 2019

And now they want to take the GND on the road.

The jokes literally (yes LITERALLY) write themselves.

