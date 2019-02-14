You are the company you keep.

Never forget that.

Rich Azzopardi (see what we did there with azzhole?) is Gov. Cuomo’s top aide, and it appears that he thought it was somehow appropriate to dunk on Rick Scott by mocking and using a school shooting. We are of course assuming he is referring to the Parkland shooting WHICH happens to have an anniversary TODAY.

And they say Trump is a big meanie. Look at this.

And explained ZERO about his intent in tweeting this.

Trending

And the fact he deleted it?

Wow.

To say the least.

Wouldn’t count on it.

Which makes him look even worse.

Did we say wow? Because WOW.

Related:

It’s funny because it’s TRUE: Ben Shapiro uses Rep. Ilhan Omar’s OLD eye-roll-inducing tweet against her and it’s PERFECT

All about the BENJAMINS, baby! Pretty sure Rep. Ilhan Omar ain’t exactly sorry for anti-Semitic comments after seeing THIS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FloridaGovernor CuomoParklandRich Azzopardi