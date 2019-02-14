You are the company you keep.

Never forget that.

Rich Azzopardi (see what we did there with azzhole?) is Gov. Cuomo’s top aide, and it appears that he thought it was somehow appropriate to dunk on Rick Scott by mocking and using a school shooting. We are of course assuming he is referring to the Parkland shooting WHICH happens to have an anniversary TODAY.

And they say Trump is a big meanie. Look at this.

Would just like to repeat – This is @NYGovCuomo's top aide mocking @SenRickScott over a school shooting. He has since deleted the tweet. pic.twitter.com/uxzvHe0jka — Rusty Weiss 🤔🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) February 14, 2019

And explained ZERO about his intent in tweeting this.

Again, he's not talking about quality of education either, as Florida ranks ahead of NY.https://t.co/nAtfdsvv5X — Rusty Weiss 🤔🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) February 14, 2019

And the fact he deleted it?

Wow.

Woooooooow that’s some poor taste https://t.co/S5RoPDoIlq — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 14, 2019

To say the least.

Narrator: He became a former aide. — Politically Agnostic (@joeleyare) February 14, 2019

Wouldn’t count on it.

He deleted it too with zero explanation — tbw (@jvstatus) February 14, 2019

Which makes him look even worse.

Did we say wow? Because WOW.

