Rep. Ilhan Omar is SUPER DUPER sorry for her anti-Semitic comments, y’all. In her own words she is, ‘unequivocally sorry’ …

Which is probably why she’s turning to her anti-Semitic supporters to raise a whole lotta BENJAMINS.

Gotta love the hypocrisy on the Left. Ok, not really.

Ilhan Omar is raising money on this anti-Semitism row. "We will not be silenced" pic.twitter.com/vuqPOtpBki — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) February 14, 2019

Won’t be silenced.

Hrm.

That’s an interesting reaction to Omar being called out for anti-Semitic comments and behavior. And who exactly is ‘we’?

Democrats, you guys have a serious problem here.

It's all about the Benjamins, baby 🎶 https://t.co/kD0vSsdjjP — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 14, 2019

Certainly seems that way.

Remember, the Left does love to PROJECT so when they’re accusing the other side of doing certain things, odds are they are doing those same things.

Definitely believing that unequivocal apology! https://t.co/zLPxr1nXMs — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) February 14, 2019

Right?

We’re not sure we’ve ever seen someone more apologetic than Ilhan.

The Hate is Strong in this One — JBFazz1213 (@JBFazz1213) February 14, 2019

Clearly, no lesson learned. — Thorsten Brückner (@ThorstenBr) February 14, 2019

(((Who))) does she think is silencing her? — The Daily Freier (@DailyFreier) February 14, 2019

Weird. @mkraju did a pretty good job of silencing her. Apparently all it takes is asking a tough question. — Self Employed (@bnf6384) February 14, 2019

The victim is strong here.

Let her talk. — David Carter (@MrDavidCarter) February 14, 2019

This is actually a great point. Every time she opens her mouth she not only does more damage to herself but to the Democratic Party as well.

Hell, get this woman a bigger microphone.

Ha.