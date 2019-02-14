How dare Chris Pratt be proud of his faith, right? Seriously, just who the heck does he think he is?! Doesn’t he know he has to answer to a bunch of screeching harpies for not being ashamed of his beliefs?

The nerve.

And speaking of someone who has a lot of nerve …

Now do Ilan Omar’s mosque you ridiculous cowards. pic.twitter.com/DyPfiTCrPW — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 14, 2019

Get ’em, Dave.

Yeah, Queerty, let us know when you get around to calling out the actual faith that you know, inspires the killing of gay people in the Middle East.

Cowards indeed.

It reminds this editor of feminists shaking their fists about a mythical wage gap while ignoring the very real atrocities and literal sexism women face in the middle east. Their outrage is limited to what is easy and safe to criticize.

Like Chris Pratt’s faith.

I"m sure @prattprattpratt don't even feel "ripped to shreds" at all. — Radical Slacker (@satebabi) February 14, 2019

True. We’d be surprised if this even made his radar but still.

They say that like getting ripped to shreds on Twitter means something. — James Brady (@jbrady_ct) February 14, 2019

You can have beliefs as long as they are our beliefs. — Matthew Simila (@matthewsimila) February 14, 2019

It is how the Left functions. Yup.

Bigotry is intolerance towards someone who hold differing belief(s). It’s kinda funny hearing people say a church/religion is bigoted because they believe something different. Kinda of makes them a bigot as well. Here’s a novel idea, live and let live! — My King (@timmcal) February 14, 2019

PREACH.

