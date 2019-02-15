Right after President Trump’s #SOTU speech a couple of weeks back, @Carpedonktum posted the video of Trump’s #SOTU with a focus on Democrats’ faces set to music. We covered it at the time because it’s pretty damn funny.

Seems Trump agrees with us because he tweeted it out.

If you missed it the first time you really should watch it now. Honestly, even if you saw it the first time you should watch it again because the thing is hilarious. Especially Rep. Eric Swalwell’s face:

That Trump shared it is freakin’ awesome.

Uh-oh, @CarpeDonktum might want to be careful though … the last time Trump shared a funny gif there were some issues with a certain news outlet.

Code red at CNN. Code red at CNN. KFile team hit the fire poles. Plane on standby. This is not a drill. https://t.co/ndgbG1ys6t — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 15, 2019

We see what he did there.

Scramble Alert 15! — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 15, 2019

Meanwhile, back on Trump’s tweet:

Guess who REM is gonna sue. SMF!!! — Criss Crass (@crisscrass666) February 15, 2019

YES, SUE BECAUSE A GUY USED THEIR SONG IN A FUNNY VIDEO AND TRUMP SHARED IT.

I just threw up — Russian Mole (@wiseguy161) February 15, 2019

Sounds like a personal problem to us.

Trump fact check….today and every day. No wonder there is no way to get him upon full investigations of all sorts if he is accountable for breaking the law of any sorts……his Pinocchio nose is so long, no one can get near him. 😂 — David Yee (@thedave2006) February 15, 2019

Congrats! Must be refreshing to declare something other than bankruptcy. — dearlordbabyjesus (@lidskawasaki) February 15, 2019

Well she, he, or it sure showed Trump.

I can't stop checking the news and trumps twitter to see what happens next in his bizarre nervous breakdown. I don't even know what the hell I witnessed during that press conference. Why was he talking like that? He couldn't even say 'emergency' and he was singing or something. — Ryan Kuebel (@kuebel33) February 15, 2019

He’s trolling you, genius.

i wish your father had loved you, would’ve been better for the world — yung leslie knope (@sam_llanos) February 15, 2019

When they go low?

Childish, petty and small. More and more people I know are speaking up about how ridiculous this President and his administration behave. Keep it up. The moderates of the country are really the silent majority. This behavior will not last their voice. — Adam (@Adam9121961) February 15, 2019

Gosh, Adam, I’m sure Trump is all torn up inside over your tweet.

man really just DGAF 😂😂 — Zack (@iSteelCity07) February 15, 2019

And yet here they are, commenting.

Lefties.

— UPDATE —

Trump PINNED it to his timeline! LOL

