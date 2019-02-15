Right after President Trump’s #SOTU speech a couple of weeks back, @Carpedonktum posted the video of Trump’s #SOTU with a focus on Democrats’ faces set to music. We covered it at the time because it’s pretty damn funny.

Seems Trump agrees with us because he tweeted it out.

If you missed it the first time you really should watch it now. Honestly, even if you saw it the first time you should watch it again because the thing is hilarious. Especially Rep. Eric Swalwell’s face:

That Trump shared it is freakin’ awesome.

Uh-oh, @CarpeDonktum might want to be careful though … the last time Trump shared a funny gif there were some issues with a certain news outlet.

HA HA HA HA HA.

We see what he did there.

Meanwhile, back on Trump’s tweet:

YES, SUE BECAUSE A GUY USED THEIR SONG IN A FUNNY VIDEO AND TRUMP SHARED IT.

*smh*

Sounds like a personal problem to us.

Well she, he, or it sure showed Trump.

He’s trolling you, genius.

When they go low?

Gosh, Adam, I’m sure Trump is all torn up inside over your tweet.

And yet here they are, commenting.

Lefties.

— UPDATE —

Trump PINNED it to his timeline! LOL

